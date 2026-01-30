LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 'Absolute Cinema' | Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Social Media Reacts to Australian Open 2026 Five-Set Thriller in Melbourne

Alcaraz broke Zverev’s serve in the final two service games, sealing an epic win and booking his place in the Australian Open final. Hilarious fan reactions.

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 30, 2026 15:31:34 IST

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz defeated third seed Alexander Zverev in a thrilling five-set battle at the 2026 Australian Open men’s singles semifinal in Melbourne, winning 6–4, 7–6(5), 6–7(3), 6–7(4), 7–5.Alcaraz looked close to a straight-sets victory early on, but the match changed in the third set when he appeared to suffer an injury to his right upper leg, which greatly affected his movement through the rest of the third set and most of the fourth.

Even with limited mobility, Alcaraz managed to hold his serve, forcing Zverev to rely on tie-breaks to stay in the match and push it to a fifth set. As the match went on, Alcaraz gradually recovered his movement in the fourth set.In the deciding set, Alcaraz rediscovered his rhythm, with his powerful forehand and delicate drop shots coming back at a crucial moment. After falling behind due to an early break and facing the possibility of defeat, the Spaniard mounted a remarkable comeback.Alcaraz broke Zverev’s serve in the final two service games, sealing an epic win and booking his place in the Australian Open final.

Alcaraz VS Zverev : Social media reactions

Alcaraz letting zverev comeback and have the opportunity to serve for the match only for him to break him twice in a row pic.twitter.com/44X1PqXMEz

😡 Zverev is FURIOUS at Alcaraz taking a medical timeout for what he thinks is cramp, says him and Sinner get ‘protected’ 👇

“It’s unbelievable that he gets treated for cramps, it’s BS.

“You are protecting these two guys all the time.” pic.twitter.com/Xqq9xXADL9

— Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) January 30, 2026

Alcaraz will play the winner of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in the final, which will take place on Sunday night. Match was the second longest match of the Australian Open thats why Fans got emotional and got animated on X. It was like roller coaster.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 3:31 PM IST
alexander zverevAustralian OpenAustralian Open 2026Carlos Alcaraz

