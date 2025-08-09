LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Carolina Panthers-Cleveland Browns Preseason Tensions Ignite: Xavier Legette and Rayshawn Jenkins Ejected in Early Skirmish

Carolina Panthers-Cleveland Browns Preseason Tensions Ignite: Xavier Legette and Rayshawn Jenkins Ejected in Early Skirmish

In a fiery preseason clash, Panthers WR Xavier Legette and Browns S Rayshawn Jenkins were ejected after a first-quarter fight. Both threw punches before Jenkins ripped off Legette’s helmet. The incident highlighted the intensity of roster battles, with Legette set for a key role in Carolina’s offense.

Published: August 9, 2025 19:21:11 IST
Published: August 9, 2025 19:21:11 IST

The preseason clash between the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns on Friday (August 08) wasn’t just about football, it quickly became about flaring tempers and flying fists. The drama unfolded in the first quarter, turning an otherwise routine preseason opener into a headline-worthy event.

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette and Browns safety Rayshawn Jenkins were both ejected after a fight broke out on Carolina’s second drive of the game. The altercation occurred after a 2nd-and-4 rush by Chuba Hubbard, when both players tangled up well after the play.

Brawl Leads to Double Ejection

Legette, who attempted to throw multiple punches, was brought to the ground by Jenkins, who then tore off his opponent’s helmet. The referees responded with multiple flags, ultimately ejecting both players for unsportsmanlike conduct. Jenkins was replaced by veteran safety Damontae Kazee, while Legette’s exit gave more playing time to wideout Jalen Coker, who capitalized with a 5-yard touchdown catch from Bryce Young.

What It Means for Both Teams?

Legette, 24, was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, he led the Panthers in receptions and targets and was second in yards and touchdowns. With the addition of Tetairoa McMillan (No. 8 pick) and the presence of veteran Adam Thielen, Legette is expected to play a key role in Carolina’s offense.

Jenkins, a 31-year-old NFL veteran, has played for the Chargers, Jaguars, and Seahawks. Last season, he recorded 53 tackles and a 102-yard fumble return TD. He’s currently listed as a backup to Grant Delpit on the Browns’ depth chart.

Intensity on Display, Even in Preseason

Though just a preseason game, the intensity between these teams was unmistakable. With roster spots on the line, the emotional outburst may serve as a reminder that for many players, even August games carry heavy stakes.

Tags: Carolina PanthersCleveland Brownsfootball

