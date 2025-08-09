Vince McMahon Returns on Screen for TMZ’s Hulk Hogan Tribute

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon is set to make his first televised appearance since his high-profile exit from WWE in a new Fox and TMZ collaboration. The special, titled TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan, will premiere on August 12 and is expected to dive deep into the complex and controversial legacy of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

McMahon, who sold off his remaining TKO shares last year and faded from the spotlight, will be featured alongside a roster of wrestling legends including Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart, Mark Henry, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Jacob Fatu. The hour-long program marks the first major tribute to Hulk Hogan since his passing in July.

McMahon’s Return: A Key Piece of WWE History

According to reports, McMahon will offer personal insights into Hogan’s rise and impact, which is fitting given their shared legacy in making WWE a global powerhouse in the 1980s. However, his appearance comes under a cloud of ongoing controversy, including sexual misconduct allegations and a 2024 lawsuit filed by Janel Grant accusing him of sex trafficking and assault.

That lawsuit, which has resurfaced in headlines recently due to the return of Brock Lesnar, also indirectly linked to the case adds even more tension to McMahon’s presence in the special.

Hogan’s Complicated Legacy Gets the Spotlight

While the special aims to honor Hulk Hogan’s impact on wrestling, it won’t ignore the personal controversies that followed him outside the ring. The show is expected to explore the highs and lows of Hogan’s career and reputation, making it a potentially polarizing broadcast for long-time fans.

Will Wrestling Fans Accept McMahon’s Return?

As McMahon steps in front of the cameras for the first time since his departure, the wrestling world will be watching closely. His inclusion may enhance the historical depth of the special, but it also risks reigniting public backlash raising the question: is this a tribute or a new chapter in wrestling’s most controversial legacy?

