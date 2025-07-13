LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cascarino Magic Fires France Past Netherlands to Top Euro 2025 Group

Cascarino Magic Fires France Past Netherlands to Top Euro 2025 Group

Delphine Cascarino led a stunning French comeback as France beat the Netherlands 5–2 to top Group D at Euro 2025. A six-minute second-half blitz crushed Dutch hopes, with Cascarino scoring twice and assisting once. France finished with a perfect record and now face Germany in the quarter-finals.

Sandie Rose Toletti
France beat Netherlands 5-2 to top Group D (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 04:04:47 IST

Delphine Cascarino led a second-half masterclass as France stormed past the Netherlands 5–2 in their stage match, scoring three goals in six explosive minutes to top Group D at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. 

The Dutch, needing a three-goal win or help from Wales to advance, looked hopeful at halftime. Victoria Pelova had equalized Sandie Toletti’s opener, and a Selma Bacha own goal put the Netherlands 2–1 ahead.

Six Minute Blitz Flattens Dutch Hopes

But France roared back after the break with a devastating flurry of goals that stunned their opponents and set up a quarter-final clash with Germany. Cascarino, who had earlier missed a sitter, turned the game on its head. She sliced through the Dutch defence to set up Marie-Antoinette Katoto’s equalizer in the 61st minute. Moments later, she netted twice in three minutes—first with a sublime curling strike into the top corner, then a clinical low finish to make it 4–2.

France weren’t done. In stoppage time, Sakina Karchaoui converted a penalty after Melween N’Dongala was fouled, completing a ruthless turnaround and ensuring France finished with a perfect record in the group stage.

France Flex Depth, Set Sights on Germany

Laurent Bonadei’s team showed depth and resilience, thriving even without veterans Wendie Renard, Eugenie Le Sommer, and Kenza Dali. Cascarino’s brilliance, paired with France’s fluid attack and pressing, proved too much for the Dutch. The loss also marked the end of Andries Jonker’s tenure as Netherlands manager, with England assistant Arjan Veurink set to take over.

France have now scored 11 goals in the group stage their highest ever at a Euros—and their blend of youth, tactical sharpness, and momentum makes them serious contenders. With Germany up next, the real tests begin, but on current form, France look more than ready.

