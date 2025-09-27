"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 19:20:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a “warm welcome” and extended best wishes to all the participants who are taking part in the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 here in the national capital, a tournament which celebrates “human determination and spirit”.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships kicked off on Saturday and will run till October 5, bringing together more than 2,200 para-athletes from 104 countries at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. PM Modi hopes that the tournament will inspire a vibrant sporting culture worldwide.

“India is proud to be hosting the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in Delhi, which commences today. A warm welcome and best wishes to all participants. This tournament celebrates human determination and spirit. May this tournament inspire a more inclusive and vibrant sporting culture across the world,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Featuring 186 medal events, it is the largest Para-Athletics meet in Indian history and serves as a key qualifier for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympics, showcasing India’s commitment to accessibility and sporting excellence.

On the opening day of the tournament, seven medal events were held in the morning session. Kenya Karasawa of Japan clinched the first gold for his country in this event by defeating last year’s Paralympics gold medal winner, Yeltsin Jacques of Brazil. He finished the men’s 5000m T11 race with a time of 15:23.38s.

The highlight for the Indian contingent was the qualification of the runner Deepthi Jeevanji in the finals of the women’s 400m T20 event. She qualified for the medal round in first place in the second heat. She is now in a position to clinch a medal for India in the high-octane event. She took 58.35 seconds, which is her season’s best performance. In the women’s 100m T71 event, Thekra Alkaabi of the UAE secured the World Record and Asian Record with a 19.89 mark. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

QUICK LINKS