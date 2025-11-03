Check The Complete Prize Money Indian Women’s Team Would Be Receiving From BCCI And ICC Combined

The Indian women’s cricket team was recognized in a unique way by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) through a form of reward after their victory at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

The board later declared that as a sign of their victory, the players along with the coaches and the support staff would be receiving a total of ₹51 crore as cash prizes. There were earlier speculations where the sum was estimated as high as ₹125 crore for the reward which would have been equal to the amount given to the men’s team for their T20 World Cup success. In the end, the ₹51 crore announcement marks a groundbreaking milestone for women’s cricket in India, it has been a great reward of acknowledgement for the victory.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made its proposal to raise the prize money for the Women’s World Cup 2025 by 300%, which demonstrates progress and change of direction as it pertains to policies related to equality and commitment to women’s cricket. The total prize pool is USD 13.88 million (around ₹122.5 crore) which represents almost a 300% increase on the previous tournament prize pool. The winner takes home USD 4.48 million (around ₹39.55 crore); the runner up will take home USD 2.24 million (around ₹19.77 crore). The two losing teams in the semifinals will take home USD 1.12 million each, followed by lesser amounts for positions lower than that with amounts as well for winning group games.

With regard to the tournament’s runners up, the ICC’s total of USD 2.24 million implies that the team in second place will receive approximately ₹19.77 crore as prize money. Besides the ICC’s amount, the BCCI’s boost for the Indian team in winning means that, if India is the champions, the total reward (ICC plus BCCI) becomes very large, with the ₹51 crore from BCCI stacked on the ₹39.55 crore ICC winner’s payout. This arrangement guarantees that both the international organization and the national board are supporting the winners and acknowledging triumph at various levels.

