Home > Sports > Watch Video: Indian Women's Team In Tears After Beating South Africa To Win World Cup 2025

Watch Video: Indian Women’s Team In Tears After Beating South Africa To Win World Cup 2025

This marks India’s maiden Women’s World Cup title and a memorable night for millions of fans across the country.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 3, 2025 00:19:24 IST

The Indian women’s cricket team created history on Sunday, lifting the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy after a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. This marks India’s maiden Women’s World Cup title and a memorable night for millions of fans across the country.

After a long rain delay, South Africa opted to bowl first, giving India the chance to set a target. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma gave India a strong start, putting together a 106-run partnership. Mandhana scored a fluent 45 before falling to Chloe Tryon, while Verma anchored the innings with a superb 87 off 99 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues (24) and Harmanpreet Kaur (20) added crucial runs in the middle, but it was Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh who powered India to a commanding 298. Deepti struck a composed 58 off 58 balls, while Ghosh hit a quickfire 34 from 24 deliveries.

Chasing 299, South Africa began confidently with Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits stitching a 51-run stand. However, Amanjot Kaur’s sharp fielding saw Brits run out for 23, sparking a collapse. Sree Charani dismissed Anneke Bosch for a duck, and Shafali Verma’s inspired spell saw the end of Sune Luus (25) and Marizanne Kapp (4) in quick succession.

Despite Wolvaardt’s brilliant century, which kept South Africa in the hunt until the final 10 overs, India’s bowlers held their nerve. Deepti Sharma emerged as the star with the ball, taking a five-wicket haul and running out Ayabonga Khaka to seal the victory. Amanjot Kaur also played a key role in the field, taking a crucial catch to dismiss Wolvaardt on 110.

South Africa were eventually bowled out for 246, handing India a 52-run win and their first-ever Women’s World Cup title. Deepti Sharma’s all-round brilliance earned her the Player of the Match award, while Shafali Verma’s heroics with both bat and ball crowned a dream night for Indian cricket.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 12:19 AM IST
