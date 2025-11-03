ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: India Women Defeat South Africa Women By 52 Runs To Win Maiden ODI World Cup Title

It was an exciting finale of the ICC Women World Cup 2025 that took place in the Dr. DY Patil stadium in Mumbai as Team India demonstrated pure determination and prowess to capture the title at the first occasion.

The Indian batters had come, after a rain delay, to bat. Their batting of 104 in the opening against Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma (87) was a perfect start. The knock of Verma was especially significant, she scored the highest and the basis of her side to record an impressive score. After the fast opening, there was the need to calm down in the middle overs and India did so. Deepti Sharma led the innings by making 58 out of 58 and India crossed 290 which was the average score on the pitch. The 298/7 set by the hosts would be the second highest score in a Women world cup final and it was based on the quality and the ambition of this Indian team. Laura Wolvaardt scored 100.

India bowlers and fielders came to the task in the field and screwed it when the screw was needed. The team, combined with their attacking spirit and tactic, secured a historic victory with the support of the home crowd behind them. This victory not only puts to rest the years long search for a maiden title but also goes a long way to show the potential and possibilities of women cricket in India. This victory is the beginning of a new era in a country that had previously been a loser in 2005 and 2017, but it is an immensely rewarded one.