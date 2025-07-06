Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Live TV
TRENDING |
israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods israel gaza ceasefire Global Times china dalai lama America Party texas floods
Home > Sports > Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star

Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star

At just 17 years old, he captured attention by breaking into Arsenal’s first team during the 2024/25 season, earning praise from both fans and pundits. Mikel Arteta described him as “unbelievable.”

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 17:05:16 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Chelsea are in talks to bring Arsenal’s teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues, who have already been in much action in this summer transfer window, are looking to bolster their squad by targeting one of their London rivals’ brightest young star.  

“Chelsea have been showing interest in Ethan Nwaneri situation, only in case new deal won’t be sealed with Arsenal”, Fabrizio Romano posted on X.

 Chelsea’s interest in Nwaneri shows that the club is continuing to focus on acquiring long-term with asset with high potential. Nwaneri, just 17 years old, made headlines when he played in Arsenal first team during the 2024/25 season and has impressed fans and experts with his performances. Mikel Arteta has described him as “unbelievable,”.

The blue outfit has already made notable additions to their attacking muscle, bringing in highly rated talents such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, signed from Palmeiras last year, is also set to join the squad, further adding to Chelsea’s youthful attacking depth.

Though Gunners  are in talks to extend Nwaneri’s contract, which will end summer of 2026. Romano also discloses that Nwaneri  is seeking assurances more playing time before committing his future to the North London club.

“Nwaneri & Arsenal, in talks over new deal while player wants game time guaranteed”,Romano further stated.

This uncertainty has seemingly opened the door for Chelsea, who are now monitoring the situation closely. Should Arsenal fail to meet Nwaneri’s expectations, Chelsea might cash it.

Interestingly, the two clubs have already been linked through various transfer dealings this summer. Arsenal, who earlier signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for a reported fee of around £5 million, are also believed to be closing in on deals for midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard. 

As the transfer window continues to unfold, the situation surrounding Ethan Nwaneri will be one to watch closely. With Chelsea lurking and the player demanding a bigger role, Arsenal could face a battle to retain one of their most exciting academy products.

Also Read:  Edgbaston Weather Update: Rain Forecast Could Impact India’s Chances In 2nd Test After Shubman Gill’s Decision

Tags: ArsenalFabrizio RomanoNwaneri
Advertisement

More News

Fake Birkenstock Factories In India Ordered To Halt Its Operations
SA Vs Zim: South Africa Fight Back, As Wiaan Mulder And David Bedingham Stitch A Partnership
“Have 2 Daughters With Special Needs”: Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Reasons for Delay in Vacating Official Bungalow
Multiple Killed in Gaza After Israeli Forces Assault Various Locations
Jonathan Trott Praises Shubman Gill’s Historic Century In Edgbaston Test
India vs England 2nd Test: Day 5 Play Delayed Due To Heavy Rain At Edgbaston
Apex Court Administration Seeks Removal of Ex-CJI Chandrachud From Official Bungalow, Writes To Centre
Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star
Stock Markets To Remain Open On July 7, 2025, Despite Muharram Observance
Tropical Storm Chantal Hits South Carolina, Bringing Heavy Rain and Flooding Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?