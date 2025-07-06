Chelsea Are In Discussion To Sign This ‘Unbelievable’ Arsenal Star Young Star

Chelsea are in talks to bring Arsenal’s teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri, according to renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Blues, who have already been in much action in this summer transfer window, are looking to bolster their squad by targeting one of their London rivals’ brightest young star.

🚨🔵 Chelsea have been showing interest in Ethan Nwaneri situation, only in case new deal won’t be sealed with Arsenal. Nwaneri & Arsenal, in talks over new deal while player wants game time guaranteed. Separate deal from Madueke who agreed personal terms with Arsenal. 🤝🏻 pic.twitter.com/yDjopPHTNK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2025

“Chelsea have been showing interest in Ethan Nwaneri situation, only in case new deal won’t be sealed with Arsenal”, Fabrizio Romano posted on X.

Chelsea’s interest in Nwaneri shows that the club is continuing to focus on acquiring long-term with asset with high potential. Nwaneri, just 17 years old, made headlines when he played in Arsenal first team during the 2024/25 season and has impressed fans and experts with his performances. Mikel Arteta has described him as “unbelievable,”.

The blue outfit has already made notable additions to their attacking muscle, bringing in highly rated talents such as Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Brazilian wonderkid Estevao Willian, signed from Palmeiras last year, is also set to join the squad, further adding to Chelsea’s youthful attacking depth.

Though Gunners are in talks to extend Nwaneri’s contract, which will end summer of 2026. Romano also discloses that Nwaneri is seeking assurances more playing time before committing his future to the North London club.

“Nwaneri & Arsenal, in talks over new deal while player wants game time guaranteed”,Romano further stated.

This uncertainty has seemingly opened the door for Chelsea, who are now monitoring the situation closely. Should Arsenal fail to meet Nwaneri’s expectations, Chelsea might cash it.

Interestingly, the two clubs have already been linked through various transfer dealings this summer. Arsenal, who earlier signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for a reported fee of around £5 million, are also believed to be closing in on deals for midfielders Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.

As the transfer window continues to unfold, the situation surrounding Ethan Nwaneri will be one to watch closely. With Chelsea lurking and the player demanding a bigger role, Arsenal could face a battle to retain one of their most exciting academy products.

