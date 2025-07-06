Edgbaston Weather Update: Rain Forecast Could Impact India’s Chances In 2nd Test After Shubman Gill’s Decision

India wrapped up Day 4 of the second Test at Edgbaston in a commanding position, having reduced England to 72 for 3.

However, their path to victory on the final day is now clouded by the weather forecast, quite literally.

Although only seven English wickets stand in the way, Shubman Gill’s late declaration in the second innings might have given England an escape route, especially with rain expected to disrupt play on Day 5.

Shubman Gill’s Declaration Raises Questions Amid Rain Concerns

India’s stronghold on the match began with Gill’s sensational double century, helping the team pile up 587 runs in their first innings.

England responded with 407 before India declared at 427 for 6 in their second outing.

The bowlers did their job by scalping three English wickets late on Day 4, yet many believe Gill could have declared sooner, given the looming weather threat.

Edgbaston Weather Forecast Spells Trouble for India

According to NDTV’s Boria Majumdar, rain had been falling in Birmingham since 6 AM local time, with the heaviest spells predicted till around 10:30 AM.

“Dark clouds and rain have been spotted since 6 AM,” he said in a morning update.

The hourly forecast indicated a high chance of showers through the morning:

6 AM – 48%

7 AM – 60%

8 AM – 89%

9 AM – 90%

10 AM – 60%

While conditions are expected to improve after noon, a significant delay could eat into the time India need to bowl England out.

Fast Bowlers Hold Key in Cloudy Edgbaston Conditions

If the skies clear by early afternoon and the match resumes post-lunch, India will still fancy their chances.

Harry Brook had mentioned the possibility of a draw while Gill was still at the crease on Day 4, and now that outcome looks increasingly likely.

That said, the cool, overcast weather – expected to stay below 20°C – could help India’s pace attack swing the game back in their favour.

With limited time on the clock, it’s up to the fast bowlers to exploit the conditions and script a historic win at Edgbaston.

