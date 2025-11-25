LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India

A strong performance against the opponents in the next game will attempt to put the opponents in the position of the Spanish team.

Barcelona vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India (Image Credit: UEFA Champions League via X)
Barcelona vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India (Image Credit: UEFA Champions League via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 25, 2025 22:59:41 IST

The match of the UEFA champions league between Chelsea and FC Barcelona is one the most anticipated matches. The game will be hosted at Stamford Bridge thereby making the historical and old venue a battlefield where every effort should be put to score the important points in the group phase of 2025/26.

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India?

The match will be held on November 25, 2025 on Tuesday at 1:30 AM IST.

Chelsea vs Barcelona Live Streaming: Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast On TV And Mobile Apps Online In India?

Indian viewers will be able to watch the match on TV through the Sony Sports Network which will air it live. The game could be on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 or even 4, depending on the DTH provider or the cable provider you have. This implies that individuals who prefer watching the game in a conventional mode will also be in a position to watch the match between the two European giants.

Chelsea and Barcelona are also on equal terms in the Champions League, their positions are equal in the number of points as the tournament enters the decisive stage. Barcelona is the lowest in the top category with eight points which have been gained by two wins, a draw, and a loss during the matches. A strong performance against the opponents in the next game will attempt to put the opponents in the position of the Spanish team. Chelsea on the other hand are ranked 12th with as many points with them but because of a poorer goal difference they are placed behind. A hairline apart, the imminent blockbuster collision is even more relevant as both teams are in search of the three points at the end of the day and a boost in their corresponding standings.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 10:59 PM IST
