Home > Sports > ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India Match Full Schedule, Date, Time Table And Venue: India To Clash With Pakistan On Maha Shivratri

India begins its journey to defend the T20 World Cup title in 2026, with the Indo-Sri Lanka co-hosted event set for February 7 to March 8. With 20 teams, including debutants Italy, and playing on home soil fresh off the 2024 triumph, India enters the tournament as clear favourites.

India’s Full 2026 T20 World Cup Schedule (PHOTO: X)
India’s Full 2026 T20 World Cup Schedule (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 25, 2025 20:22:25 IST

India is officially on their road to T20 World Cup defence with the final year before the event, namely 2026.

The tournament which is an Indo-Sri Lankan co-host will take place between February 7 and March 8 and will consist of 20 teams including first-time entrants Italy.

India is coming off the back of winning the 2024 title in the USA and West Indies and therefore will be outright favourites in the campaign they are going to play on home soil and their schedule is nothing short of a blockbuster.

The entire 2026 T20 world cup general plan of INDIA.

Group Stage & Super 8 Fixtures

February 7: Mumbai (Wankhede stadium)

India vs USA

February 12: New Delhi

India vs Namibia

February 15: Colombo

India vs Pakistan

The big one. The political tensions still exist though cricket finds its own stage.

February 18: Ahmedabad (Narendra Modi stadium)

India vs Netherlands

An All subcontinental Tour to the Defending champions.

The schedule will include the most iconic venues in the two host countries: Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Colombo and will provide home fans in different parts of the world with the opportunity to watch the title defence.

The highlight, however, is, no doubt, the match on February 15 in Colombo where India and Pakistan revive the most intense rivalry in the history of cricket in neutral grounds. That game will be highlighted on callendars the world over as usual.

Shaheens Vs Bangladesh A: The Full Reality Of The Rising stars Final.

India hope to win the trophy in the first time ever. The team goes back to home conditions where they have not hosted a T20 world cup since 2016.

Spin-friendly conditions may characterize the whole tournament with Sri Lanka as one of the co-hosts.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 8:22 PM IST
QUICK LINKS