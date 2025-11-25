LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: Defending champions India will start their campaign on February 7 against USA in Mumbai. Their second match will be against Namibia on February 12 in Delhi.

File image. (Source: BCCI)
File image. (Source: BCCI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 25, 2025 19:49:45 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule: India and Pakistan are set to face each other in a blockbuster T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 15 in Colombo. The two rivals have been placed in Group A, along with USA, Namibia and the Netherlands. The tournament will begin on February 7, and the final is scheduled for March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, if Pakistan reach the final, the match will be moved to Sri Lanka for security reasons.

Defending champions India will start their campaign on February 7 against USA in Mumbai. Their second match will be against Namibia on February 12 in Delhi. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan clash will take place on February 15 in Colombo, followed by their final group game against the Netherlands on February 18 in Ahmedabad.

Matches will be played across seven venues: Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Colombo and Kandy.

India recently dominated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, where the Suryakumar Yadav-led side won all three encounters between the teams. This included a thrilling five-wicket win in the final, adding more excitement to their upcoming World Cup meeting.

In another major update, Indian batter Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the T20 World Cup 2026. Rohit was part of India’s historic 2007 T20 World Cup victory and also led the team to their 2024 title win, making him one of the most successful figures in the tournament’s history.

The official groups for T20 World Cup 2026 are:

Group A: India, Pakistan, USA, Netherlands, Namibia
Group B: Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman
Group C: England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, Italy
Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Canada, UAE

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 7:17 PM IST
Tags: Cricket t20 world cup 2026 T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: India To Face Pakistan On This Date, Final To Be Held In Ahmedabad

