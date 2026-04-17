Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC’s win over Kerala Blasters in early March made people think that they could move up the 2025–26 Indian Super League standings. Since then, though, the Marina Machans have only gotten one point, which has pushed them further down the table.
Their next ISL game is against Sporting Club Delhi on Friday. The visitors are in great shape and are likely to give Chennaiyin a tough time. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, is eager to get their first home win of the season. Elsinho of Chennaiyin is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, and Laldinliana Renthlei is still not sure. There are no major injury concerns coming from the Sporting Delhi camp.
Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2026
When will the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match take place?
The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 17 April 2026.
When will the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match start?
The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Thursday, 17th April.
Where will the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match be played?
The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Where to watch the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match in India?
The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app.
Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Predicted Lineups
Chennaiyin Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Ndiaye Fallou, Mohammed Saheef; Freddy, Matias Hernandes, Ebindas, Danish Farooq; Victor Bertemou, Francisco Feuillassier
Sporting Delhi Predicted Lineup: Gurmeet Singh (GK); Samte, Zabaco, Dinesh Singh, Bekey Oram; Jithin MS, Macarton, Mayakkannan, Jairo Sampeiro; Andy, Parthib Gogoi
Chennaiyin FC Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score
|April 11, 2026
|East Bengal FC
|Home
|Loss
|1–3
|April 7, 2026
|Inter Kashi FC
|Home
|Loss
|1–2
|March 22, 2026
|FC Goa
|Home
|Draw
|1–1
|March 7, 2026
|Kerala Blasters
|Away
|Win
|1–0
|March 1, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Away
|Draw
|1–1
Sporting Delhi Last Five Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Result
|Score
|April 10, 2026
|NorthEast United
|Away
|Win
|3–0
|April 5, 2026
|Kerala Blasters
|Home
|Win
|2–0
|March 19, 2026
|Jamshedpur FC
|Home
|Draw
|1–1
|March 13, 2026
|Odisha FC
|Home
|Loss
|0–1
|March 8, 2026
|Mumbai City FC
|Away
|Loss
|0–2
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