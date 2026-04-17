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Home > Sports News > Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

Chennaiyin face Sporting Delhi in ISL 2026 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, aiming to build momentum after a recent losss. NEUFC seeks recovery from losses, with live streaming on Sony Sports Network and Fancode in India and live score on NewsX.

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details. Photo X
Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 17, 2026 16:34:14 IST

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Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 Live Streaming: Chennaiyin FC’s win over Kerala Blasters in early March made people think that they could move up the 2025–26 Indian Super League standings. Since then, though, the Marina Machans have only gotten one point, which has pushed them further down the table.

Their next ISL game is against Sporting Club Delhi on Friday. The visitors are in great shape and are likely to give Chennaiyin a tough time. Chennaiyin, on the other hand, is eager to get their first home win of the season. Elsinho of Chennaiyin is out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury, and Laldinliana Renthlei is still not sure. There are no major injury concerns coming from the Sporting Delhi camp.

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Live Streaming ISL 2026 

When will the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match take place?

The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match is going to take place on Thursday, 17 April 2026.

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When will the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match start?

The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Indian Super League match will start at 5:00 P.M. in India on Thursday, 17th April.

Where will the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match be played?

The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.

Where to watch the Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match in India?

The Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi ISL 2026 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network, and live streaming will be available on the Fancode app. 

Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Predicted Lineups

Chennaiyin Predicted Lineup: Arsh (GK); Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Ndiaye Fallou, Mohammed Saheef; Freddy, Matias Hernandes, Ebindas, Danish Farooq; Victor Bertemou, Francisco Feuillassier

Sporting Delhi Predicted Lineup: Gurmeet Singh (GK); Samte, Zabaco, Dinesh Singh, Bekey Oram; Jithin MS, Macarton, Mayakkannan, Jairo Sampeiro; Andy, Parthib Gogoi

Chennaiyin FC Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
April 11, 2026 East Bengal FC Home Loss 1–3
April 7, 2026 Inter Kashi FC Home Loss 1–2
March 22, 2026 FC Goa Home Draw 1–1
March 7, 2026 Kerala Blasters Away Win 1–0
March 1, 2026 Odisha FC Away Draw 1–1

Sporting Delhi Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
April 10, 2026 NorthEast United Away Win 3–0
April 5, 2026 Kerala Blasters Home Win 2–0
March 19, 2026 Jamshedpur FC Home Draw 1–1
March 13, 2026 Odisha FC Home Loss 0–1
March 8, 2026 Mumbai City FC Away Loss 0–2

Read More: IPL 2026: Did Mumbai Indians Team Bus Wait For Hardik Pandya’s GF Mahieka Sharma After MI vs PBKS Clash at Wankhede? Watch Viral Video

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Tags: CFC vs SCDCFC vs SCD Live StreamingChennaiyinChennaiyin vs Sporting DelhiChennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi Live StreamingIndian Super LeagueISL 2026ISL 2026 Live StreamingSporting DelhiWhere to watch Chennaiyin vs Sporting DelhiWhere to watch ISLWhere to watch ISL 2026

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Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

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Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?
Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?
Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?
Chennaiyin vs Sporting Delhi United ISL 2026 Live Score and Streaming Details: Today’s Match Preview, When And Where to Watch CFC vs SCD Live Match?

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