Cheteshwar Pujara’s Net Worth After Retirement: How Much He Earns From BCCI Pension, Endorsements, And Investments

Cheteshwar Pujara, the mainstay of Indian Test cricketing, has declared his retirement in the international cricket, which officially closed the long and discipline career. The 37-year-old announced his decision on August 24, 2025, through a post on X. Considered a man of determination and defensive power, Pujara became a figure of strength in Indian cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Cricketing Journey

The breakthrough of Pujara started with the India Under-19 team where he scored 211 on his debut against England in 2005. He also debuted in the 2006 U-19 World Cup after which he debuted in India in 2010 against Australia.

His most memorable chapter was when he played the 201819 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia and had more than 1200 deliveries and three centuries to help India to win the first series ever in Australian soil. His final first-class appearance was in Ranji Trophy 2025 in Saurashtra.

BCCI Contracts and Pension Earnings

One of the largest sources of wealth to Cheteshwar Pujara is the fact that he has been associated with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) for a long time. At his height, he was given in the A+ category of contract which was the category of the top performers. At a later age, when his role was reduced to Tests he was transferred to Grade B.

Retiring means that Pujara will get the BCCI pension scheme, which is monetary security to retired players. This pension guarantees him of a constant flow of annual income even after his playing days which would be a stable flow to his earnings portfolio.

IPL Salaries and Domestic Cricket Income

The Indian Premier League (IPL) career of Pujara was a modest one in comparison to his Test career, yet adding a lot to his net worth. In the years he played on Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

During the years 2009 to 2021, his contracts were between INR 50 lakh to 3.2 crore per season. In all franchises, he made a number of crores in IPL salaries, although he hardly played in the playing XI. These earnings, in addition to domestic match earnings of Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, helped him to strengthen his financial foundation.

Endorsements and Brand Associations

Advertisements were another dimension to the revenue of Pujara. He collaborated with brands like FantasyDangal, SG, a producer of cricket equipment and Axabull. These were not as big as some of his teammates but gave stable returns in the form of finances over the years.

His cool and reliable reputation predisposed him to work in companies where reliability and trust are the main factors. Although he did not get bombarded with huge brand deals, his judicious endorsements partnerships guaranteed stable and unblemished endorsement income.

Lifestyle, Assets, and Investments

Though he has a reputation of being simple, Cheteshwar Pujara has made good investments in assets. He has a luxurious villa in Rajkot and he stays there with his family providing comfort as well as the long term value of the property.

His car fleet comprises such luxurious but not too flashy cars as an Audi and a Ford. In addition to this, Pujara is said to have ventured into financial investments, which guaranteed him long term stability and growth of wealth.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Net Worth in 2025

By 2025 Cheteshwar Pujara has an estimated net worth of INR 24 crore. This number is computed of a sum of BCCI agreements, pensions, IPL salaries, domestic match fees, brand endorsements and long-term investments.

Although his cricketing career is over, the financial base that he has established gives him a comfortable future. His story is one of discipline not only in the field but also in the way he handles life and wealth outside the field.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Shami Opens Up About Marriage: ‘I Never Regret Choosing Hasin Jahan As My Wife’