Mohammed Shami Opens Up About Marriage: ‘I Never Regret Choosing Hasin Jahan As My Wife’

The personal life of an Indian pacer Mohammed Shami came into the limelight several years ago. His marriage to Hasin Jahan was solemnized in 2014 but their union became problematic after four years, and they separated. Ever since, his marital problems have frequently come up in the media.

Mohammed Shami on Marriage and Regret

Hasin Jahan has over the years accused Mohammed Shami and family of mistreatment. She has been vocal on social media and the television channel accusing her of physical and emotional harassment. She even described him as a womanizer a few days earlier this month and said that he had forgotten their daughter Ayra.

During a very open discussion with News 24, Shami also discussed his own life, but was not willing to dwell on the past. On whether he regretted his marriage, the pacer said, “Leave that. I never regret the past. What’s gone is gone. I don’t want to blame anyone, including myself. I want to focus on my cricket. I don’t need these controversies.”

His comments indicated that he wanted to get out of personal problems and focus on cricket. It is also clear that Shami is still focused on the sport and does not waste his energy in arguments.

Mohammed Shami on Comparisons with Other Cricketers

Shami is not the only Indian cricketer who has gone through turbulence in his marital life. Shikhar Dhawan, who is a former opener, parted ways with his wife Ayesha Mukherjee and Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma also separated this year.

Mohammed Shami responded sharply when questioned on similarities on their situations. “That’s your job to investigate. Why do you want to hang us to death? Look at the other side as well. I focus on cricket, not controversies,” he remarked, emphasizing his wish to distance himself from unnecessary discussions.

The words of the pacer highlighted his attitude that personal affairs must not take center stage of professional success. He insists that nothing should distract him because he has cricket as his sole focus even with the focus on his personal life.

Mohammed Shami’s Return to Competitive Cricket

Far off the headlines, Mohammed Shami recently returned to domestic cricket. Playing East Zone in the Duleep Trophy against North Zone in Bengaluru he bowled 17 overs on the first day and ended with a score of 1 for 55.

It was after almost four months that he had his first competitive appearance. The last time he went out before this was on May 2 during the IPL in which he played on behalf of Sunrisers Hyderabad. This was a disappointing match as he gave up 48-runs in three overs without taking a single wicket against Gujarat Titans.

Mohammed Shami’s Recent Form and Future Prospects

The fast bowler did not have the ideal season in 2025 IPL. Throughout the nine matches, Mohammed Shami was able to take only six wickets which is significantly low compared to his normal average. He also skipped the coveted Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series in England earlier this year and this added to his woes.

Furthermore, Shami did not make it to the India squad in the coming Asia cup in September. His absence in the national set up has been extended where his last involvement in representing India was the ICC champions trophy in March.

Through the difficulties, Mohammed Shami is resolute to continue forward. His attitude indicates perseverance, in that despite the fact he still aims at fitness and shape in the hope of making a good comeback to India in the nearest future.

ALSO READ: Australia Has Picked Sara Tendulkar For THIS New Role, Here Is What Sachin Tendulkar’s Daughter Has To Say