Chicago Eyes Bold NBA Rebuild Move: RJ Barrett to Bulls in Proposed Trade

As the Chicago Bulls continue navigating a long-term NBA rebuild, a bold trade proposal has emerged that could reshape the team’s future. According to Mark Morales-Smith of SI.com, the Bulls could send recently extended forward Patrick Williams, veteran guard Jevon Carter, and a future first-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for RJ Barrett. The move, if realized, would inject a proven NBA scorer into Chicago’s young and evolving core.

A Chance to Move on from Williams

Patrick Williams, once seen as a potential NBA cornerstone, has yet to meet expectations since being drafted fourth overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. Despite the underwhelming performance, the Bulls committed to him with a five-year, USD 90 million extension in June 2024 , a move that raised eyebrows around the league. This proposed NBA trade offers Chicago a way to pivot by turning that contract into a player with greater upside and more proven scoring ability. Jevon Carter’s inclusion helps match salaries and adds value for Toronto in the NBA deal.

Barrett’s Fit in the Bulls’ NBA Rebuild

RJ Barrett brings more than just stats, he brings hope for Chicago’s struggling NBA rebuild. With Coby White entering the final year of his contract, Barrett could immediately slide in as the Bulls’ primary scoring option. The 24-year-old wing has averaged at least 19.6 points per game in each of the last four NBA seasons, including 21.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game during the 2024-25 season with the Raptors. His consistency and playoff potential could be pivotal alongside young NBA talents like Matas Buzelis, Isaac Okoro, and Noa Essengue.

High Risk, High Reward NBA Trade

While giving up a first-round pick and a recently re-signed player may seem risky, it’s a gamble the Bulls might need to take to stay competitive in the evolving NBA landscape. The team has missed the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons and desperately needs a fresh direction. Adding a high-ceiling NBA wing like Barrett could be a turning point — or a costly misstep. Either way, it signals that Chicago is ready to take a leap forward in their NBA rebuild.

Also Read: Philippines Prepares For Historic 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup with Elite Iranian Referees And National Task Force