Chris Paul To Be Traded By Los Angeles Clippers, Reports Indicate Ahead Of 21st NBA Season

Chris Paul is coming back to L.A. Yep, the Clippers. The team where he made alley-oops feel like an art form. According to reports, he’s signed a one-year deal, and honestly, it sounds like this might be the last dance for him in the NBA.

Paul Signs One-Year Deal With Clippers, Eyes Final Season

Word is, Paul is joining the Clippers on a one-year contract worth $3.6 million. Not exactly huge money by today’s standards, but this move feels more about legacy than paychecks. Shams Charania and Chris Haynes both say this could be CP3’s final season. 21 years in the league. That’s a serious run.

He spent last year with the Spurs on a one-year, $10.9 million deal. Surprisingly, he played all 82 games — yeah, all of them — which for someone who’s 40, is kind of wild. He wasn’t lighting up the scoreboard or anything, but his presence was still felt. The guy just knows how to run a team.

He was a free agent again this summer, just like last year, and honestly, even though he’s not putting up big scoring numbers anymore, teams were still interested. He was still one of the top free-agent point guards on the market.

Chris Paul Still Has Some Juice Left at 40

Alright, let’s talk numbers real quick. Paul averaged 8.8 points a game last season — lowest of his career — but that’s not the story here. What still makes him valuable is what he’s always been known for: control, leadership, passing, and IQ.

He handed out 7.4 assists a game and only turned the ball over 1.6 times a night. That’s solid. Also, he knocked down nearly 38% of his threes on decent volume. And on defense? Still grabbing steals — averaged 1.3 per game. That’s not nothing, especially at this stage.

So no, he’s not the CP3 that was carving up defenses and breaking ankles, but he’s still out there making smart plays, guiding younger guys, and being that voice every team needs.

Paul Talks About Retirement and the Things That Matter

Earlier this summer, Chris sat down with Jemele Hill at the American Black Film Festival and got real about where he’s at in life and his career.

“At the most, a year,” he said, chuckling a bit. “I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family.”

You can tell it’s hitting him now — the time he’s missed, the moments he wants back. He even mentioned his grandma, who apparently watches every game he plays.

“My granny, who watches every single game that I play every single night, those moments, I just don’t get to see her and hug her, along with all my uncles and aunts as much as I’d love to.”

It’s not just about basketball anymore. It’s about life. And family. And peace. You feel that when he talks.

Lob City Memories and One Last Push With Clippers

It’s hard not to smile thinking about Paul going back to the Clippers. That “Lob City” run with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan was pure chaos in the best way. Lobs, dunks, swagger — it was fun. And Paul was the engine behind all of it.

From 2011 to 2017, the Clippers were relevant again, making the playoffs every year. Before that? They were barely even a thing in the West. He helped change that. Yeah, they never made it past the second round — and yeah, that blown 3-1 lead to Houston still stings — but it was a ride.

And now, full circle. Clippers are loading up again. Kawhi’s still there. Harden’s still there. They added Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez — and now Paul. It’s a mix of talent and experience. On paper, it looks nice. But you know how that goes — they’ve been bounced early the last two years despite 50+ win seasons.

Paul’s legacy is already locked. He’s second all-time in assists and steals. Eleven-time All-NBA. Nine-time All-Defense. He’s played for seven teams now — New Orleans, Clippers, Houston, OKC, Phoenix, Golden State, and San Antonio.

And for the record, he’s averaged 17 points, 9.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds, and 2 steals over his career. That’s crazy consistency.

He’s never won a title. That part’s always going to be in the conversation. But man, the respect he’s earned? You can’t buy that.

This season might be the final chapter. And if it is, he’s finishing it where one of the best chapters started. Back in L.A. With the Clippers.

