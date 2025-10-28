LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cincinnati gets late goal to beat Columbus 1-0 in their playoff series opener

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 09:31:32 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM CINCINNATI V COLUMBUS IN MLS PLAYOFF GAME SHOWS: CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 27, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – Editorial use only. No more than 30 seconds per match. Must on screen courtesy 'MLS on Apple'. No use after December 31, 2025. No resales. No sublicensing. No monetisation) COLUMBUS CREW (YELLOW JERSEYS) AT FC CINCINNATI AT TQL STADIUM 1ST HALF 1. OPENING KICKOFF 2. CINCINNATI'S EVANDER TAKES SHOT THAT COLUMBUS GOALKEEPER PATRICK SCHULTE BLOCKS, REBOUND GOES TO CINCINNATI'S SAMUEL GIDI WHO TAKES SHOT THAT SCHULTE SAVES  3. REPLAY OF EVANDER SHOT, GIDI SHOT AND SCHULTE SAVE 4. COLUMBUS PASS AHEAD TO MAX ARFSTEN WHO TAKES SHOT FROM CLOSE RANGE THAT CINCINNATI GOALKEEPER ROMAN CELENTANO BLOCKS OUT OF BOUNDS 5. REPLAY OF ARFSTEN SHOT AND CELENTANO SAVE 2ND HALF 6. CINCINNATI GOAL – ENDER ECHENIQUE CENTERING PASS DEFLECTS TO KEVIN DENKEY WHO KNOCKS IN LOOSE BALL PAST COLUMBUS GOALKEEPER SCHULTE IN 78TH MINUTE. CINCINNATI 1-0 COLUMBUS 7. REPLAYS OF DENKEY GOAL 8. REFEREE BLOWS FINAL WHISTLE. CINCINNATI WINS 1-0 9. CINCINNATI COACH PAT NOONAN AFTER WIN STORY: Kevin Denkey's goal in the 78th minute was enough for host FC Cincinnati to claim a 1-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in the opener of their Eastern Conference opening-round series on Monday (October 27). Match 2 is Sunday in Columbus. A deciding match, if needed, will be Nov. 8 in Cincinnati. No. 2 seed Cincinnati was knocking on the door before the breakthrough against the seventh-seeded Crew. Ender Echenique had a free run down the left channel and sent a ball to a marked Evander at the far post. He was able to get the ball in front where Denkey, who had 15 goals in the regular season, did not miss. FC Cincinnati were comfortable with the lead, with 17 of its 21 MLS wins this season coming by one goal. Cincinnati was the better side in the first half and was nearly rewarded with the lead in the first minute of stoppage time but Patrick Schulte's fourth save was the difference. After Denkey's attempt from the top of the box was blocked, he gathered the ball and slipped it to his right to Brenner, who ripped a shot that Schulte got his right arm on to send it over the crossbar for a corner. Schulte, who is in the running to be the third goalkeeper for the U.S. at the 2026 World Cup, had an inconsistent regular season but he was sharp early. In the 14th minute he made a double save, denying Evander's shot from the right side of the box. The rebound went directly for a straight-on shot by Samuel Gidi that Schulte didn't have to move to stop. The Crew had one shot on target in the first half, coming before the half-hour mark when Max Arfsten got behind the defense and tried to beat Roman Celentano, but the shot was easily stopped. Celentano made three saves while Schulte had four. Crew leading scorer Diego Rossi (16 goals) was questionable because of a hamstring injury, but he started and played 75 minutes. (Production: David Grip)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 9:31 AM IST
QUICK LINKS