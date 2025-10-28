LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi BCCI medical update Epstein files 5-year-old throws newborn Air quality Delhi 2025 elon musk amazon Cyclone Montha Aryan Khan Bharat Taxi
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

Suryakumar Yadav conveyed that Shreyas Iyer is on the mend after suffering a rib and spleen injury in the third ODI against Australia. The BCCI announced that he continues to be stable and under medical evaluation, but the decision regarding his ability to come back will be contingent on the medical professionals' ongoing investigations and procedure.

(Image Credit: SuryaKumar Yadav And Shreyas Iyer via Instagram)
(Image Credit: SuryaKumar Yadav And Shreyas Iyer via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 28, 2025 10:38:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

During the 3rd ODI against Australia, Indian Vice Captain Shreyas Iyer suffered a significant injury in Sydney on Wednesday, when he fell plunging onto his ribs and elbows while attempting to catch out Alex Carey. His pain was obviously visible as he needed to be helped off the field by the medical staff. He later had more scans completed to show he had sustained a lacerated spleen and was taken to the ICU for treatment and to be monitored. The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) confirmed that he is clinically stable and is being monitored daily by specialist doctors in Australia and in India.

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

Before the T20I series against Australia, captain Suryakumar Yadav gave an update after discussing with Iyer’s family stating that Iyer was ‘recovering well’ and was alert, which are positive signs for the team. He reassured reporters that everything was under control and there was nothing to worry about in the immediate time, but it was, however, important that Iyer continues to be monitored in the next few days’ time. After all, it’s good news in the immediate time, and given everything that had all happened, it could be worse if was not under control followed by the effects of such a serious injury. The outcome of such as injury can change as time progresses since it all can change how a player returns to action with the player’s log of factors into consideration.

Team India’s Upcoming Matches

While the positive reviews are reassuring, the occurrence puts a damper on India’s middle order objectives for the immediate horizon, notably for the approaching series against the South Africa national cricket team that starts November 30. Iyer was a significant player in 2025, with respectable averages, several fifties and important partnerships to his name, indicating that even the slightest doubt on his participation or availability would be problematic. The BCCI medical and selectors will have to assess the possibilities of him returning to the team so they are comfortable, which implies the team will have to consider contingency options while they await confirmation of his return.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: When Is IND W vs AUS W Semi Final 2025? Check Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 10:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BCCI medical updatehome-hero-pos-6IND vs AUS T20IsIndia vs Australia ODIIndia vs Australia T20I SeriesShreyas Iyer health newsShreyas Iyer injuryShreyas Iyer spleen injurySuryakumar Yadav updateTeam India Upcoming Matches

RELATED News

Cincinnati gets late goal to beat Columbus 1-0 in their playoff series opener

Boca Juniors rally to beat 10-man Barracas Central

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series

LATEST NEWS

A Song for Satish Shah: Madhu Shah Joins Sonu Nigam in an Emotional Rendition of “Tere Mere Sapne” at Satish Shah’s Prayer Meet

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (28.10.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Europe gas storage levels of 35% expected by winter's end, Vitol executive says

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

King Charles Heckled In Public Over Prince Andrew’s Epstein Ties, Viral Video Shows What The British Monarch Said To Protestors

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia's youth social media ban but will comply with it

HSBC third-quarter profit slides 14% on legal charges but lifts income outlook

Russia Shocked as 5-Year-Old Pushes Newborn Out of Apartment Window

Meta, TikTok and Snap say they oppose Australia’s youth social media ban but will comply with it

Exclusive-Amazon targets as many as 30,000 corporate job cuts, sources say

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series
Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series
Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series
Suryakumar Yadav Shares Sign On Shreyas Iyer’s Progress Ahead Of India vs Australia T20I Series

QUICK LINKS