When Is IND W vs AUS W Semi Final 2025? Check Date, Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 has reached its most exciting and busy stage, where the first set of semifinals will be played on October 29, 2025. The semifinals will kick off with the cricketing battle between the England women’s national cricket team and the South African women’s national cricket team at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Meanwhile, the second semifinal on October 30 will see the clash of the Indian women’s national cricket team and the Australian women’s national cricket team at Navi Mumbai’s Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

When Is IND W vs AUS W Semi Final 2025? Check Date, Time, Venue

Both matches will start at the same time, which is 3:00 PM IST. The choice of semi final venues is particularly appropriate this year as India is truism that hosted the tournament finals in Guwahati and Host Cities India’s city of Mumbai. Australia came into the knockout phase as the undefeated reigning champion so it is not too unsurprising that them, and either one to and the semi final matches on November 2 will choose one more team and that is to say, the periods semi final marks the time of the World Cup where the best women’s cricket will be, mixed with high drama, national hopes to out of each country’s regions, and new rivalries, it should be be clearly intense.

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final 2025, Check Probable Playing XI Of India And Australia

The Indian probable playing 11 would consists of Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

The Australian probable playing XI would be consisting of Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Darcie Brown, Sophie Molineux.

As India face a dominant Australia side, who remain unbeaten so far, the stage is set for a high stakes encounter where both teams will bring their best 11 to clinch a place in the final.

Also Read: Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence