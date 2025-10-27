LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence

Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence

Indian star batter Shreyas Iyer was injured badly during the ODI match in Sydney, which necessitated urgent medical care and subsequent hospitalization. The BCCI subsequently issued an official update which confirmed he was stable but was under constant observation for some time because of possible internal bleeding.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 27, 2025 16:21:02 IST

Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence

During the third ODI match at Sydney, an incident occurred when Shreyas Iyer along with the Indian national cricket team had to face Australian national cricket team. Iyer took a superb catch to send Alex Carey back to the pavilion but unfortunately, he fell on his left side and was immediately replaced by another player who took him to the doctor. 

BCCI Breaks Its Silence On Shreyas Iyer’s Injury

X rays showed he was suffering from an injured spleen, prompting the BCCI to issue a statement in which they said he is ‘medically stable and recovering well’. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his injury status in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India. One of their doctors will stay in Sydney to keep track of his progress day by day. Shreyas Iyer is not a part of the T20 team that India is going to play against Australia. 



Shreyas Iyer’s Injury update

If Iyer’s health is good, the injury still raises the question of his playing in the next matches, including the next ODI series. The board has not indicated when he might come back, which shows that the internal injury is serious and that cautious management is hence required. This situation for the Indian team indicates that they might be deprived of their vice captain who is also a crucial middle order batter for an unspecified period. It stresses not only the risk of injury to fielders but also the necessity of injury management in cricket tours of high intensity. The team will observe Iyer’s recovery very closely while getting ready for the next part of their itinerary.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 4:21 PM IST
Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence

Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence

Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence
Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence
Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence
Why Was Shreyas Iyer Rushed To The ICU? BCCI Breaks Its Silence

