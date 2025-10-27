LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Prithvi Shaw's Cricketing Comeback Begins With A Statement, Scores Double Century In Ranji Trophy 2025

Prithvi Shaw’s Cricketing Comeback Begins With A Statement, Scores Double Century In Ranji Trophy 2025

Prithvi Shaw astonished everyone with his brilliant double century off 141 balls while playing for Maharashtra against Chandigarh, thus becoming the second fastest player to score a double ton in Ranji Trophy elite history. His knock was nothing short of a miracle and his skeptics were made to hold their tongues as he reminded everyone about his prowess as one of the most gifted Indian batsmen in the Test format at present.

(Image Credit: prithvishaw via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 27, 2025 15:57:35 IST

Only after his second match for the Maharashtra cricket team in the Ranji Trophy elite group, Prithvi Shaw scored a double century in an extraordinary innings, which was counted as the second fastest, double hundred made in the tournament’s history only after the 50 ball one of Brian Lara. The whole thing happened during the 141 ball attack against the Chandigarh cricket team. 

Prithvi Shaw’s Cricketing Comeback, Scores Double Century In Ranji Trophy 2025

The inning’s first phase was very impressive, Shaw took just 72 balls to reach his century, a hundred being one of the fastest ever in competitions. Punished with loose deliveries, he drove on and built the acceleration that allowed him to break old timers’ records. The move from the Mumbai cricket team to Maharashtra has definitely paid off for him, as he got a fresh platform to exhibit his skills with the red ball. The impact of this blow is not just on the quickness of the milestone but also on the indication of his current condition and future prospects. Shaw had come under fire and had been criticized for his recent performance and off field problems; this inning comes as a daring reaction and a loud confirmation of his talent. The acquisition of Shaw has already brought about the immediate reward of runs for the state team Maharashtra, while the national selectors and the fans, in turn, might consider this inning as a signal for the national revival talks being sparked again.

As for the future, the major question will be if Shaw can maintain this form, bring the momentum through into the next games, and convert this fast double century into regular performance.

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 3:57 PM IST
QUICK LINKS