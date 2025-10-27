India’ s first T20I against Australia, part of the five match series, is set for October 29 at Canberra and they are looking to recover from their previous defeat in ODIs. The announcement of the squad brings back for the first time in months Jasprit Bumrah, the leading fast bowler, being the only one along with Varun Chakaravarthy, the mystery spinner, who is ready to come back also, both leading to a new testing for the shortest format’s momentum.

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

Going to lead the side will be Suryakumar Yadav who is expected to be the captain of the team. India is going to open with very young and talented batters Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in connection with Yadav at No. 3 and Tilak Verma at No. 4. The middle order is most probably going to be made up of all rounders such as Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, while Sanju Samson is expected to be the one who will be keeping the wickets. In the attack, Bumrah will lead alongside the left arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, and thus Varun will be at the head of the spinners in the team. It is a surprise though that very important men like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj are not in the playing XI for this first match, which is a signal of a tactical change meant to provide energization and experiment on the new combinations.

As the series opener is only a few days away, India’s eager to show their power right at the beginning and so to set the atmosphere for the T20 section, particularly when it comes to away games. The counting of the veterans with newcomers indicates a mixture of solidity and rejuvenation.

