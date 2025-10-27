LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman Bangladesh news Jamtara 2 Burevestnik faridabad Delhi Horror Delhi Acid Attack Case elon musk indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

India will play their first T20I match against Australia at Canberra, and it is expected that Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy will be back in the team as part of a changed squad. The captain of the team, Suryakumar Yadav, will be at the head of a team composed of youth that includes Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Sanju Samson, while the likes of Kohli and Rohit will not be participating as they are on rest.

(Image Credit: BCCI via X)
(Image Credit: BCCI via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 27, 2025 15:11:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

India’ s first T20I against Australia, part of the five match series, is set for October 29 at Canberra and they are looking to recover from their previous defeat in ODIs. The announcement of the squad brings back for the first time in months Jasprit Bumrah, the leading fast bowler, being the only one along with Varun Chakaravarthy, the mystery spinner, who is ready to come back also, both leading to a new testing for the shortest format’s momentum.

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

Going to lead the side will be Suryakumar Yadav who is expected to be the captain of the team. India is going to open with very young and talented batters Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in connection with Yadav at No. 3 and Tilak Verma at No. 4. The middle order is most probably going to be made up of all rounders such as Axar Patel and Shivam Dube, while Sanju Samson is expected to be the one who will be keeping the wickets. In the attack, Bumrah will lead alongside the left arm pacer, Arshdeep Singh, and thus Varun will be at the head of the spinners in the team. It is a surprise though that very important men like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Siraj are not in the playing XI for this first match, which is a signal of a tactical change meant to provide energization and experiment on the new combinations.

As the series opener is only a few days away, India’s eager to show their power right at the beginning and so to set the atmosphere for the T20 section, particularly when it comes to away games. The counting of the veterans with newcomers indicates a mixture of solidity and rejuvenation.

Also Read: El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 3:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14IND vs AUS 1st T20Iind vs aus t20India National Team Probable Playing XIIndia probable playing XIIndia vs Australia liveIndia vs Australia t20India vs Australia T20 series 2025

RELATED News

Prithvi Shaw’s Cricketing Comeback Begins With A Statement, Scores Double Century In Ranji Trophy 2025

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Afira Bibi, Wife Of Pulwama Attack Mastermind, Now Joins Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Women’s Wing, Her New Role Is…

Sudha Reddy Appointed As Advisory Board Member Of The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

BRIEF-Zhejiang Crystal-Optech Q3 Net Profit Up 11.0% Y/Y

Chhath Puja: Deep Meanings Behind Every Ritual Celebrating Nature, Devotion, and Purity

UnitedHealth investors pin turnaround hopes on new CEO

Maharashtra Terrifying Video: Chaos Ensues After Tigress Attacks At Motorists At Tadoba Reserve Days After Losing Cub In Road Accident

Hedda movie makes cast and creator contemplate complex characters

India's LTIMindtree betting big on new AI unit, CEO says

Marks & Spencer Ends Contract With TCS Over £300 Million Cyberattack? The Truth Is…

Supreme Court Furious Over Stray Dog Menace, Says ‘What About Cruelty Against Humans?’, Summons All Chief Secretaries, Warns Of…

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia
IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia
IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia
IND vs AUS T20: India National Team Probable Playing XI Against Australia

QUICK LINKS