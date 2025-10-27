El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

The heated rivalry of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the match came to a boil after the final whistle when the two no more than twenty year old stars, Vinicius Junior and the young Barcelona titan Lamine Yamal were at the centre of an aggressive confrontation. Real Madrid emerged the winner of the match by a narrow margin 2-1.

Yamal has previously caused controversy through comments that accuse Real Madrid of robbing and complaining in LaLiga, and was a target of the hardest pushback on his side of the coin. When the game was nearing its end, the old defender Dani Carvajal approached Yamal and told him, ‘You talk too much. Talk now!’. This situation was worsened by the fact that, after being replaced, Vinicius who was visibly agitated, tried going up to Yamal and verbally engaging him, but was restrained by teammates and security personnel before the situation got physical.

The assistant coach of Barcelona admitted that the abusive atmosphere in the Bernabeu could be the reason that Yamal was nervous, he is still learning his game and the temperament under the pressure. Meanwhile, the manager of Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso, attributed the incident to the excitement of the derby though it casts doubts on how players behave, the growth of rivalry and disciplinary measures in Spanish football.

Lamine Yamal, who is termed to be the next ‘Messi’ is going through a rough patch. Previously before the match he used his Instagram to put different stories against his opposition teams. Before last season’s Champions League match against Inter Milan, he posted a story and he gave his all but lost the match. Another match that he lost was the UEFA Nations League Final 2025 in Spain vs Portugal match. In that match he was facing Legends like Cristiano Ronaldo who has achieved so much in his career. Lamine Yamal even after losing the match refused to shake his hands with Ronaldo. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest rivalry in Football and probably other sports history. They didn’t even accuse each other’s team of cheating or robbing, though they faced each other in the same stage of LaLiga.

