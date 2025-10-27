LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Horror Bangladesh news Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case elon musk shreyas iyer Chief Justice of India Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

The assistant coach of Barcelona admitted that the abusive atmosphere in the Bernabeu could be the reason that Yamal was nervous, he is still learning his game and the temperament under the pressure.

Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Junior. (Image Credit: X)
Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Junior. (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 27, 2025 13:55:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

The heated rivalry of Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in the match came to a boil after the final whistle when the two no more than twenty year old stars, Vinicius Junior and the young Barcelona titan Lamine Yamal were at the centre of an aggressive confrontation. Real Madrid emerged the winner of the match by a narrow margin 2-1.

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument

Yamal has previously caused controversy through comments that accuse Real Madrid of robbing and complaining in LaLiga, and was a target of the hardest pushback on his side of the coin. When the game was nearing its end, the old defender Dani Carvajal approached Yamal and told him, ‘You talk too much. Talk now!’. This situation was worsened by the fact that, after being replaced, Vinicius who was visibly agitated, tried going up to Yamal and verbally engaging him, but was restrained by teammates and security personnel before the situation got physical.



The assistant coach of Barcelona admitted that the abusive atmosphere in the Bernabeu could be the reason that Yamal was nervous, he is still learning his game and the temperament under the pressure. Meanwhile, the manager of Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso, attributed the incident to the excitement of the derby though it casts doubts on how players behave, the growth of rivalry and disciplinary measures in Spanish football. 

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

Lamine Yamal, who is termed to be the next ‘Messi’ is going through a rough patch. Previously before the match he used his Instagram to put different stories against his opposition teams. Before last season’s Champions League match against Inter Milan, he posted a story and he gave his all but lost the match. Another match that he lost was the UEFA Nations League Final 2025 in Spain vs Portugal match. In that match he was facing Legends like Cristiano Ronaldo who has achieved so much in his career. Lamine Yamal even after losing the match refused to shake his hands with Ronaldo. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest rivalry in Football and probably other sports history. They didn’t even accuse each other’s team of cheating or robbing, though they faced each other in the same stage of LaLiga. 

Also Read: Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:55 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Barcelona vs Real MadridEl ClasicoEl clasico 2025El Clasico fightLaligaLaLiga 2025Lamine YamalLamine Yamal vs Vinicius JrReal Madrid Defeats BarcelonaReal Madrid vs Barcelonavinicius jr

RELATED News

Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

LATEST NEWS

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

Will Delhi Deliver The Lifeline To The Telecom Giant’s Hussle? Supreme Court Tosses Vodafone Idea Case Fate To The Centre

Two signs to look for in order to pick a perfectly ripe pomegranate

Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage

UN'S GUTERRES: APPALLED BY DEPLORABLE SITUATION IN MYANMAR

Trump targets China trade deal as he arrives in Tokyo on Asia tour

Delhi Horror: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Help From EX to ‘Teach Him a Lesson’; Poured Ghee & Wine Over Body to Pass it of as Accident

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

MP Police Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card Released at esb.mp.gov.in, Check Exam Date, Shift Timings, and Key Instructions

Muhammad Yunus Provokes India Yet Again, Gifts Pakistani Army General A Book Showing India’s Northeast As Part Of Bangladesh

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona
El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona
El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona
El Clasico Hype Is Back, Lamine Yamal And Vinicius Jr Get Into Heated Argument After Real Madrid Defeats Barcelona

QUICK LINKS