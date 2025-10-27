LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

Following BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's remarks on the sexual assault of Australian cricketers in Indore, he referred to the incident as a ‘lesson’ for both players and authorities to learn from, the Congress party severely criticized him for ‘victim blaming’ instead of dealing with security issues.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 27, 2025 12:11:54 IST

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a minister in the BJP Madhya Pradesh government, has made remarks about the australian sexual harassment case in indore that has drawn various headlines. Vijayvargiya spoke after police detained a 29 year old male on the basis of launching sexual harassment accusations against him related to the alleged sexual misconduct towards the female athletes.

The minister indicated that the situation should be considered a ‘lesson’ for the arresting authorities, the players, and also the security personnel who are meant to protect them. In his media interview, Vijayvargiya said that the players were extremely popular in India and, therefore, when they went out of their hotels, they became vulnerable and, thus, should take all possible precautions. He also drew a similarity between the adoration of Indians for cricketers and the adoration of British fans for the footballers, and, therefore, he advised the visiting players to be very proactive and always inform the security staff at the hotel when they leave to go anywhere.

Opposition Parties To The Statement Made By BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya 

His remarks provoked immediate opposition from political parties and the Indian National Congress characterized his comments as ‘unfortunate and totally disgusting’ pointing out that by his suggestion he indirectly very much blaming the victims instead of the authority areas responsible for security and administration. As per the report, the players had just left their hotel at about eleven o’clock when a man on a bike had come up to one of them and had touched her inappropriately and then had run away. The security manager of the players filed a complaint and the suspect was arrested in a few hours.

Also Read: What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:11 PM IST
