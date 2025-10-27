What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Shreyas Iyer, the Indian vice captain was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Sydney, suffering from a rib cage injury and subsequent internal bleeding after attempting to catch the ball in the third ODI of the series against Australia. The unfortunate consequence was Iyer landed awkwardly after executing an attempt at a diving catch and then displayed such unstable or erratic vital signs.

After Iyer fell ill on the playing field, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff quickly assessed him and moved him to hospital when his imprecise vital signs were genuine heuristics for concern. The proposed timeline for Iyer’s recovery was originally about three weeks; however, now with internal bleeding being discovered during his assessment, that return timeline is considered now longer and much more uncertain. While attempting to catch a ball that came off the bat of Australia wicket keeper Alex Carey, Iyer sustained his injury when he was well outside the ring near the boundary at backward point.

Iyer will be admitted to a Sydney hospital for no less than a couple of days, as they will need to observe him free of toxicity, prior to his traveling back to India. This is disappointing to the Indian team’s fielding group as well as to their middle order unit, where he occupies an important position. The time frames for recovery and fitness have not been established yet.

