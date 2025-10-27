LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman Delhi Acid Attack Case Australian cricketers harassment case shreyas iyer business news Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news indian origin woman
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

While attempting to catch a ball that came off the bat of Australia wicket keeper Alex Carey, Iyer sustained his injury when he was well outside the ring near the boundary at backward point.

Shreyas Iyer hospitalised. (Image Credit: ANI)
Shreyas Iyer hospitalised. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 27, 2025 12:02:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Shreyas Iyer, the Indian vice captain was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital in Sydney, suffering from a rib cage injury and subsequent internal bleeding after attempting to catch the ball in the third ODI of the series against Australia. The unfortunate consequence was Iyer landed awkwardly after executing an attempt at a diving catch and then displayed such unstable or erratic vital signs.  

Shreyas Iyer, Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

After Iyer fell ill on the playing field, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical staff quickly assessed him and moved him to hospital when his imprecise vital signs were genuine heuristics for concern. The proposed timeline for Iyer’s recovery was originally about three weeks; however, now with internal bleeding being discovered during his assessment, that return timeline is considered now longer and much more uncertain. While attempting to catch a ball that came off the bat of Australia wicket keeper Alex Carey, Iyer sustained his injury when he was well outside the ring near the boundary at backward point. 

Shreyas Iyer In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Iyer will be admitted to a Sydney hospital for no less than a couple of days, as they will need to observe him free of toxicity, prior to his traveling back to India. This is disappointing to the Indian team’s fielding group as well as to their middle order unit, where he occupies an important position. The time frames for recovery and fitness have not been established yet.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3shreyas iyerShreyas Iyer hospitalisedShreyas Iyer icuShreyas Iyer ICU SydneyShreyas Iyer injuryShreyas Iyer injury updateShreyas Iyer rib injurysydney

RELATED News

Indore Australian Women Cricketers Harassment Case: BJP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Says ‘Players Should A Learn Lesson’

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

LATEST NEWS

Delhi University Acid Attack Case: Rape Allegations Emerge In New Twist, Suspect’s Wife Speaks Out

Cockroach ‘Hanged Until Death’: Air India’s ‘Cabin Defect Log’ Sparks Internet’s Detective Mode

AI Minister Diella ‘Pregnant’ With 83 Babies, Albania’s PM Edi Rama Stuns World With Shocking Revelation

BRIEF-PICK n PAY's H1 Headline Loss Per Share 59.77 Cents

Viral Video Captures White Man Spewing Racist Abuse At Indian Worker In Canada

BRIEF-Galp Q3 Adjusted Net Profit At 407 Mln Euros

MCX Goes For Gold! Launches Options Contracts For Liquid Gold And Silver Futures With BULLDEX, Turning Up the Glitter And Sparking Investor Frenzy

Elon Musk Makes Big Statement About Donald Trump’s Rival Zohran Mamdani, Netizens Wonder If Tesla CEO Is Mocking Or Praising, Calls Him The ‘Future Of The…’

Trump says he might sign final TikTok deal on Thursday

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported
What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported
What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported
What Happened To Shreyas Iyer? Indian Vice Captain In ICU, Internal Bleeding Reported

QUICK LINKS