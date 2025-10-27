LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels Chief Justice of India Jiu Jitsu player Rohini Kalam Afghanistan news Cyclone Montha China news indian origin woman Kurram violence AQI levels
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

After the victory at the last match of India vs Australia series, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma fans raise the most important question, Will they be playing in the 2027 ODI World Cup?. To that Sunil Gavaskar Answers.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 27, 2025 11:08:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Sunil Gavaskar, the cricket guru, said that the two old players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are very much assured to be in the Indian side for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He pointed out their performances during the Australian series as a reason that ‘if they are fit, you can simply write their names into the World Cup squad for South Africa 2027.’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup?

Sunil Gavaskar indicated that the decision of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play ODIs only going on for a long time was a very clear and loud signal to the selectors that they want to be in the 2027 World Cup cycle. In the just concluded series of three games against Australia, Rohit scored the most runs, and Kohli got back to scoring with an unbeaten 74 after two consecutive out for nought. The duo’s partnership of 168 runs in a crucial match proved to be a great factor in India’s comfortable nine wicket triumph.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In 2027 ODI World Cup

The speculation regarding ‘booking’ for the 2027 tournament has been intensified by their impressive performances in Australia and their apparent decision to exclusively play in the 50 overs format. Gavaskar could not be louder when he asserted that no matter how the events unfold in the coming years, their performances and experience render them ‘certainties’, giving that they opt to play and are free from injuries. India’s selectors and cricket experts will see Rohit and Kohli as the cornerstones of the team in the next World Cup cycle which to some extent signals the importance given to experience and form during the major tournaments.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Rohini Kalam, Asian Games Jiu Jitsu Representative, Found Dead At Home

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 11:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2027 ODI World Cuprohit sharma odi 2027 world cupVirat Kohli Rohit Sharma 2027 odi world cupvirat kohli 2027 world cupVirat Kohli Rohit Sharmavirat kohli’Will Rohit Sharma Play 2027 ODI World CupWill Virat Kohli Play 2027 ODI World Cup

RELATED News

San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Vancouver puts on dominant showing in Game One against FC Dallas

Rohini Kalam, Asian Games Jiu Jitsu Representative, Found Dead At Home

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s Fan Moment With Jackie Chan: War 2 Sar Meets Action Legend, Shares Viral Photo, ‘My Broken Bones Look Up to Your Broken Bones’

BRIEF-Chennai Petroleum Sept-Quarter Consol Profit 7.19 Billion Rupees

Asian stocks soar to record peak on trade deal optimism

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 27: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Will Vi Finally Get Relief? Vodafone Idea Share Price Surges Ahead Of Supreme Court Hearing On Rs 5,606 Cr AGR Battle, Investors Watch Closely

Robot dogs and AI drone swarms: How China could use DeepSeek for an era of war

Justice Surya Kant Set To Be The Next Chief Justice Of India, CJI B R Gavai Recommends Successor Ahead Of Retirement

BRIEF-ASX Says BWE Drilling Will Be Removed From Official List At Close Of Trading On 27 Oct

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know
Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

QUICK LINKS