Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup? Here’s What You Should Know

Sunil Gavaskar, the cricket guru, said that the two old players, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are very much assured to be in the Indian side for the 2027 ODI World Cup. He pointed out their performances during the Australian series as a reason that ‘if they are fit, you can simply write their names into the World Cup squad for South Africa 2027.’

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Not Playing 2027 ODI World Cup?

Sunil Gavaskar indicated that the decision of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to play ODIs only going on for a long time was a very clear and loud signal to the selectors that they want to be in the 2027 World Cup cycle. In the just concluded series of three games against Australia, Rohit scored the most runs, and Kohli got back to scoring with an unbeaten 74 after two consecutive out for nought. The duo’s partnership of 168 runs in a crucial match proved to be a great factor in India’s comfortable nine wicket triumph.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In 2027 ODI World Cup

The speculation regarding ‘booking’ for the 2027 tournament has been intensified by their impressive performances in Australia and their apparent decision to exclusively play in the 50 overs format. Gavaskar could not be louder when he asserted that no matter how the events unfold in the coming years, their performances and experience render them ‘certainties’, giving that they opt to play and are free from injuries. India’s selectors and cricket experts will see Rohit and Kohli as the cornerstones of the team in the next World Cup cycle which to some extent signals the importance given to experience and form during the major tournaments.

