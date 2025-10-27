Rohini Kalam, a 35 year old international jiu jitsu athlete and coach, whose death was reported on Sunday, was found dead in her house in Dewas, and police preliminary investigation points to suicide as a possible cause for the death. Her younger sister who was on a visit found her in the room and shouted for help. The hospital later pronounced her dead on arrival. No suicide note was found.

Rohini Kalam, Asian Games Jiu Jitsu Representative, Found Dead At Home

Rohini’s family members mentioned that she was experiencing great pressure at her job. She had just returned home the day before and was talking to her sister about being stressed out because of the school principal. Five months back, she had surgery for a tumor in her abdomen, but nothing indicated that she was under any job related pressure and her health condition was good.