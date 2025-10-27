LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Real Madrid snapped a four-match losing streak to Barcelona with a thrilling 2-1 El Clásico win at Santiago Bernabéu. Mbappé and Bellingham starred, while Pedri’s late red sealed the victory, giving Madrid a crucial five-point lead in La Liga.

Real Madrid Ends Barcelona Curse with Dramatic 2-1 El Clásico Win (Pc: X)
Real Madrid Ends Barcelona Curse with Dramatic 2-1 El Clásico Win (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 27, 2025 01:58:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Real Madrid’s strep hangover from defeats by heated rivals Barcelona finally broke when it made the most dramatic and crucial 2-1 victory in El Clásico’s first attempt of the season at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Rising stars Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham went about their business doing the business against the Catalan visitors for what amounts to manager Xabi Alonso on a significant triumph that sends out a loud message in the La Liga title race. 

It also made it a six-point cushion from Madrid over the rest of the table in exhibition bragging rights and sanity after four straight Clásico defeats to their arch-rivals across all competitions. Clash of styles and personalities, the most emphatic early drama was a sending-off of a Barcelona player.

You Might Be Interested In

Bellingham and Mbappé: The New Galáctico Edge

The match was characterized by the sharp finishing of the new stars of the Bernabéu. Kylian Mbappé opened the scoring with a great goal two minutes after the first quarter’s replay, taking advantage of speed and poise after a fantastic assist by Bellingham.

But Barcelona, who were reigning champions of the league, pulled one back in the 38th minute with a goal from Fermín López punishing defensive negligence that brought the game back to balance.

Just a little before halftime, however, the turning point came very much when Jude Bellingham tapped home from close range in the 43rd minute, expertly reacting to a loose ball from a set-piece situation. His contribution to both goals sealed Bellingham the man of the match award and proved what impact he had on the Los Blancos set-up.

Stateful Facts: Breaking Barcelona’s Grip

This victory was indeed very needed since the matches prior to these ones had gone heavily in favor of the Blaugrana. The last four times Real Madrid had played official matches with Barcelona, they had lost, and this was Barcelona’s victory-the last-four success periods-three of them from last season: a 4-0 walkover at the Bernabéu and then a 5-2 final match loss in the Supercopa. 

Real Madrid thus settles for 27 points after ten matches-five ahead of Barcelona, now with 22 points sitting second. In the second half, Wojciech Szczesny saved a penalty from Mbappé, which added a spice to match, but hopes for Barcelona were crushed when Pedri was sent off in injury time with a second yellow card, adding a thrilling climax to arguably the greatest clash in the Spanish football calendar.

Also Read: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 1:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BarcelonaEl Clasicoreal madrid

RELATED News

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

FIFA announces new ASEAN Cup for Southeast Asia

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

Alex Marquez wins Malaysia MotoGP ahead of Acosta and Mir

LATEST NEWS

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

UPDATE 6-Premier League Summaries

After snapping skid, Bruins out to build momentum vs. Senators

IVORY COAST ELECTION: FORMER COMMERCE MINISTER BILLON CONCEDES DEFEAT TO OUATTARA

J&K Police Tighten Noose On Terrorists, Attach Rs 70 Lakh Property In Major Crackdown Operation

UPDATE 3-Serie A Standings

YouTuber Michael David Booth ‘Mr Crafty Pants’ Arrested Over Shocking Child Exploitation And Alleged Porn Charges

Novartis to acquire Avidity Biosciences for about $12 billion

Delhi University Student Brutally Attacked With Acid By Stalker, Campus In Shock

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown
Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown
Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown
Real Madrid Breaks Barcelona’s Hold, Ends Losing Streak In Thrilling El Clasico Showdown

QUICK LINKS