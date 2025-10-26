LIVE TV
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

A battle, not only in terms of the standings, but also in terms of philosophies, strategies, honor, this El Clasico is a battle. Both the teams are in good condition and will provide the spectators with a tense, expertise and thrilling game.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid. (Image Credit: FC Barcelona via X)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘El Clasico’ the biggest battle of Club Football between Barcelona and Real Madrid is a highly hyped match that will be held on Sunday, October 26, 2025, in Madrid, Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The game has huge implications to the title race of the La Liga and both the teams are fighting over which team is best.

When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast?

The match will start at 8:45 PM IST and it will be a battle between two football giants of Spain. The Fancode application and web will be used to stream the El Clasico to the fans in India. India will not be lucky to miss a live broadcast of the match on television. A battle not only in terms of the standings, but also in terms of philosophies, strategies, honor, this El Clasico is a battle. Both the teams are in good condition and will provide the spectators with a tense, expertise and thrilling game.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming

Real Madrid approached the game as a La Liga leader through the leadership of Xabi Alonso. The recent 1-0 victory over Juventus in the UEFA champions league has also contributed to supporting the team and shows the prowess and strictness in tactics. The key players such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappes will be asked to lead the attack with the intention of destabilizing the Barcelona defense formations. The team of Hansi Flick, Barcelona, in its turn, is in the second position in the league only two points behind Real Madrid. The Catalan team is very well placed and has recorded the best performance with a 6-1 win over Olympiacos during the recent champions league match. Pedri, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski are projected to be some of the important personalities that will organize Barcelona attacking schemes. Their central midfield and attacking strikers create a very formidable competition to the hosts.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

QUICK LINKS