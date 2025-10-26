An international T20 of 5 matches will be hosted in India between India and Australia, between October 29 and November 8, 2025. The show will be staged in five venues, Manuka oval Canberra, Melbourne cricket ground, Blundstone arena Hobart, Heritage bank stadium in gold coast and The Gabba Brisbane. At 1:45 PM IST, each of the matches will begin. It is the continuation of the ODI series where Australia has won the matches 2-1 and a necessary build up to the teams heading to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

When is India Vs Australia Next Match: Date, Time, Venue Other Details

The Indian squad will consists of T20 captain SuryaKumar Yadav, Shubman Gill as the vice captain, Asia Cup star scorer Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh and Washington Sundar. Hardik Pandya remains Injured and shreyas Iyer not selected despite his good IPL season.

The Australian team is headed by Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Sebastian Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wicketkeeper), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa will accompany him. The T20 series appears to be a highly competitive series largely because of the fact that the two teams will be hoping to gain momentum to the impending T20 world cup. Indians will desire to cement their past in Australia, and an Australian will desire to utilize their domestic field.

