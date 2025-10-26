Here’s When Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Will Be Back To Play For India

In their last match of the tour in Australia, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli combined to put together an emphatic performance to finish on a positive note: Rohit made 121 not out off 125 balls, while Kohli made 74 runs and India won the 3rd ODI by nine wickets. Although they finished in such dominant form, and on the face of it, there are raised eyebrows about their future in India’s 50 over side. Both players have already made themselves unavailable for T20 international and Test cricket, and, after such a performance in the ODI format, their ODI intentions are being scrutinized.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Next Match

Next on the tentative assignment list for the pair in ODIs, is India’s home series against South Africa, from November 30 to December 6, with matches in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. This would be their return to the ODI set up on home soil since India’s last bilateral one day series on home soil, in February 2025 versus England. They also will not participate in the T20 portion of the Australian series beginning October 29 indicating that their white ball focus is now solely on 50 overs.

Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma In ODI

Rohit and Kohli are still very much a part of India’s ODI landscape especially since both of them have been performing so well lately, but how long that will be the case is unknown. Their next assured appearance will arise during the home series against South Africa, another upcoming date in the immediacy for fans to look forward to. Whether that becomes a transitory moment or the finality of the moment will be determined, but for now, the ODI story will continue for the time being.

