LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown

CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown

In Chicago, AJ Lee, who formerly held the Divas Championship title, returned to the WWE after a ten year hiatus and appeared on SmackDown alongside her husband CM Punk in a fiery segment. The theatric return was executed as Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins poked fun at Punk who in turn stormed the ring and assaulted Lynch to thunderous applause.

WWE Logo. (Image Credit: ANI)
WWE Logo. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 6, 2025 10:46:39 IST

Former three time Divas Champion AJ Lee would again be featured in WWE more than ten years later, on the September 5, 2025 episode of SmackDown in Chicago, the hometown of her husband CM Punk.

CM Punk and AJ Lee Segment

The segment broke out in the middle of an intense exchange between CM Punk and Becky Lynch, that was introduced by Seth Rollins. Lynch provoked the Chicago mob and assaulted their local hero, which resulted in being slapped by Punk several times. It became a different mood all together as fans started shouting the name AJ. Capitalising on the situation, Punk demanded her back and AJ Lee came back with cheers, bursting the ring and surprising Lynch, both her and Rollins clearly shaken.

AJ Lee and CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch

This surprise return comes after years of conjecturing and was reportedly foreshadowed by a since deactivated WWE Shop post making a joke about her returning to the ring, which inevitably leaked part of the surprise to fans who were already overly excited by the news. The media had been covering every day that AJ was coming back and that WWE had a big mixed tag team match scheduled between AJ Lee and CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the next Wrestlepalooza event on September 20.

Other significant storylines were also presented in SmackDown, John Cena appeared in SmackDown for the last time, and Brock Lesnar appeared to the audience, which proved that a conflict was coming before their wrestlepalooza. Lesnar interrupted a fight between Sami Zayn and Cena, and the two went on to have their war.

AJ Lee’s Comeback 

It is not a comeback but a story game changer in AJ. She was forced to retire in 2015 because of a debilitating neck injury and her comeback highlights WWE becoming increasingly focused on incorporating its legacy talent. It also features an emotional and plot-filled setup, with Punk and Lee meeting in the ring in a role that many would have never imagined.

Also Read: US Open 2025 Final Preview: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Trilogy Continues

Tags: AJ LeeCM PunkWWEWWE SmackDown

RELATED News

Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?
Team India Unveils Sponsor-Free Practice Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 – Check Out the New Kit and Possible Hint of the Upcoming Jersey
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Net Worth, Salary, And Endorsements: A Look Into Portugal’s Captain’s Earnings
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Points Table: India vs China – Who Will Make the Final?
Hockey Icon Ken Dryden Dies, Canadiens And Fans Grieve

LATEST NEWS

This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Maharashtra CM Fadnavis performs Ganesh aarti at his Mumbai residence
Behind the facade: China accused of using schools to erase Tibetan identity
BPSC 71st Prelims Admit Card 2025: Prelims Exam Pattern, Shift Timings & Direct Link to Download Admit Card
AIADMK removes six Sengottaiyan's supporters from party posts
Is AIADMK Divided? KA Sengottaiyan Sacked From Party Following Push To Reintegrate Expelled Leaders
Chinese landing bridge ships seen as weak link in Taiwan assault plans
TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown
CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown
CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown
CM Punk Lights Up Hometown Audience on WWE SmackDown

QUICK LINKS