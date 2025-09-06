US Open 2025 Final Preview: Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz, Trilogy Continues

On September 5, 2025, at a much hyped semifinal of the US Open, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner defeated Felix Auger Aliassime in four sets, a final score of 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. This victory advances Sinner to the last two years in a row, establishing another confrontation with his season long rival, Carlos Alcaraz their third consecutive Grand Slam final in 2025.

Jannik Sinner vs Felix Auger Aliassime review US Open 2025

Sinner began the match as he always does full of dominance, charging through the first set with a 6-1 victory due to rampant ball striking and outstanding serving. Ager Aliassime came back in the second set, however, tapping his booming serve to win 6-3 and prolong the match. Thoroughly undaunted, Sinner corrected his form after a medical time out and rebuilt momentum, winning the third set 6-3, and the fourth set 6-4 to close the match with a smooth fourth set, 6-4.

The victory makes Sinner a part of tennis history, he is the fourth man in the Open Era together with the all time greats Rod Laver, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to final in all four grand slams in one season. Ironically, he is the youngest in the group to accomplish this and the second to make five straight major finals.

Jannik Sinner vs Carlos Alcaraz preview US Open 2025

Sinner has been consistent on hard courts like no one has ever been, he is on a current streak of 27 hard court wins of the Grand Slams, the match was his 300th career win. Meanwhile, Auger Aliassime matches his Grand Slam performance so far, which was a semifinal four years ago. And across the net against him in the final will be Carlos Alcaraz, who previously defeated Novak Djokovic in straight sets, the first time Alcaraz has done so on hard court, and had not lost a set in the entire tournament.

The championship match between Alcaraz and Sinner is going to go down in history, it is the first time the world No 1 and No 2 will play 3 successive Grand Slams in a row, continuing their fierce rivalry throughout the entire year. The stakes and tensions are great, the winner not only gets the US Open trophy, but also acquires the world No 1 ranking.

