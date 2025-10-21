LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata Bihar elections 2025 gaza india news AQI ayatollah ali khamenei Aqil Akhtar Murder 24 carat gold rate kolkata
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match

Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match

Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match
Crude oil barrels with falling stock market chart indicating global oil price decline

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 18:27:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID TEAM WARMING UP AND TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE JUVENTUS MATCH/ SOUNDBITES FROM REAL MADRID COACH XABI ALONSO AND FROM GOALKEEPER THIBAUT COURTOIS  SENDING SHOTLIST, COMPLETE STORY TO FOLLOW SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. REAL MADRID PLAYERS WARMING UP 2. COACHES TALKING IN FIELD 3. FORWARD, VINNI JR., WARMING UP 4. FORWARD, MBAPPE, WARMING UP  5. GOALKEEPER, FRANCO MASTANTUONO, WARMING UP 6. PLAYERS WARMING UP   7. PLAYERS TRAINING IN PITCH 8. COACH, XABI ALONSO, GIVING INSTRUCTIONS 9. MIDFIELDER, FRANCO MASTANTUONO, DURING TRAINING 10. REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER, THIBAUT COURTOIS, ARRIVING TO PRESS CONFERENCE 11. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER, THIBAUT COURTOIS, SAYING: “In the NFL all the team owners have voted on this (game played abroad). They also doubled the games because it benefits them, they want this and they all voted for this. Here it’s the opposite. They (Villarreal FC) did it in this league because they want to do it. This has a negative effect in the competition. It doesn’t comply with the players’ agreement. I think it’s not right. In the end, I think we must play at home and away.” 12. CURTOIS DURING PRESS CONFERENCE  13. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER, THIBAUT COURTOIS, SAYING: “It isn’t easy everytime he (Vinni Jr.) steps inside a stadium. The other day in Getafe he didn’t do anything wrong, they were against him from the first second. It’s normal for him to sometimes respond without provoking or attacking. They were after him from the beginning and he ended up annoying our rivals, rivals that wanted to do that to him. I think he responded very well. His presence in the field helped us create more danger.” 14. REAL MADRID COACH, COACH, XABI ALONSO, WALKING INTO PRESS CONFERENCE 15. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, COACH, XABI ALONSO, SAYING: “Juventus is one of those select teams that make European soccer great. Juventus has faced Real Madrid several times. I remember seeing them on TV and playing some as well. We are prepared to face them. Our team wants to go get their third Champions victory, to have a great beginning. That’s what we want. Tomorrow we will also have the stadium, we play at home.” 16. ALONSO DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 17. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, COACH, XABI ALONSO, SAYING: “(Vinni Jr.) is a fundamental player in this team. He has been a decisive player for this and other seasons. I’m happy to see Vinni enjoy, smile. The other day we talked on the morning about his impact and how he changed the match during the second half. We need him for what is coming up. He needs to be very focused on the game, focused on what he does well.” 18. VINNI JR DURING TRAINING 19. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS TRAINING STORY: (Production: Michael Gore, Nina Lopez)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 6:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Bayern extend deal with coach Kompany to 2029

BCCI’s Final Warning To Mohsin Naqvi ‘Hand Us The Asia Cup Trophy Or….’

Forest hire ex-Everton boss Dyche to replace Postecoglou

IND vs AUS ODIs: Virat Kohli’s ODI Record In Adelaide Oval

BCCI Confirms Rishabh Pant’s Return, India’s Dynamic Keeper Ready For Action

LATEST NEWS

BRIEF-Spectracure Signs Agreement With Cheplapharm For Verteporfin Supply

Walmart cuts Thanksgiving meal price to $4-per-person

‘Gazab Aadmi Hai Bhai’: Watch Nitish Kumar’s Viral Video Garlanding Woman Candidate Sparks Row, Tejshaswi Yadav Takes A Dig

What is Orionid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Date, Time, and Visibility in India – When, Where, and How to Watch its Peak Tonight in US?

Gene test at birth should help catch disease early, specialists say

Pakistan Becoming New Hub For Hamas? US Report Claims Naji Zaheer Attending ‘Death To Israel’ Rallies With LeT, JeM Leaders

Meet The Couple Nancy And Rich Kinder: The Billionaire Pledging 95% Of Their Fortune To Charity

BRIEF-KFH Qtrly Profit 150.5 Million Dinars

Chhath Puja 2025: Nahay Khay Rituals and Complete 4-Day Festival Schedule

Stuttering 'gets worse when I'm anxious'

Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match
Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match
Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match
Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match
QUICK LINKS