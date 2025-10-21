Courtois slams Villarreal for Miami match

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID TEAM WARMING UP AND TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE JUVENTUS MATCH/ SOUNDBITES FROM REAL MADRID COACH XABI ALONSO AND FROM GOALKEEPER THIBAUT COURTOIS SENDING SHOTLIST, COMPLETE STORY TO FOLLOW SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (OCTOBER 21, 2025) (REUTERS – Access all) 1. REAL MADRID PLAYERS WARMING UP 2. COACHES TALKING IN FIELD 3. FORWARD, VINNI JR., WARMING UP 4. FORWARD, MBAPPE, WARMING UP 5. GOALKEEPER, FRANCO MASTANTUONO, WARMING UP 6. PLAYERS WARMING UP 7. PLAYERS TRAINING IN PITCH 8. COACH, XABI ALONSO, GIVING INSTRUCTIONS 9. MIDFIELDER, FRANCO MASTANTUONO, DURING TRAINING 10. REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER, THIBAUT COURTOIS, ARRIVING TO PRESS CONFERENCE 11. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER, THIBAUT COURTOIS, SAYING: “In the NFL all the team owners have voted on this (game played abroad). They also doubled the games because it benefits them, they want this and they all voted for this. Here it’s the opposite. They (Villarreal FC) did it in this league because they want to do it. This has a negative effect in the competition. It doesn’t comply with the players’ agreement. I think it’s not right. In the end, I think we must play at home and away.” 12. CURTOIS DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 13. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER, THIBAUT COURTOIS, SAYING: “It isn’t easy everytime he (Vinni Jr.) steps inside a stadium. The other day in Getafe he didn’t do anything wrong, they were against him from the first second. It’s normal for him to sometimes respond without provoking or attacking. They were after him from the beginning and he ended up annoying our rivals, rivals that wanted to do that to him. I think he responded very well. His presence in the field helped us create more danger.” 14. REAL MADRID COACH, COACH, XABI ALONSO, WALKING INTO PRESS CONFERENCE 15. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, COACH, XABI ALONSO, SAYING: “Juventus is one of those select teams that make European soccer great. Juventus has faced Real Madrid several times. I remember seeing them on TV and playing some as well. We are prepared to face them. Our team wants to go get their third Champions victory, to have a great beginning. That’s what we want. Tomorrow we will also have the stadium, we play at home.” 16. ALONSO DURING PRESS CONFERENCE 17. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) REAL MADRID COACH, COACH, XABI ALONSO, SAYING: “(Vinni Jr.) is a fundamental player in this team. He has been a decisive player for this and other seasons. I’m happy to see Vinni enjoy, smile. The other day we talked on the morning about his impact and how he changed the match during the second half. We need him for what is coming up. He needs to be very focused on the game, focused on what he does well.” 18. VINNI JR DURING TRAINING 19. VARIOUS OF PLAYERS TRAINING STORY: (Production: Michael Gore, Nina Lopez)

