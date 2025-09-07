LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, Again Proves Age Is Just A Number, Scores This Stunning Goal In Portugal’s 5-0 World Cup Qualifier 2026 Win Against Armenia

At 40, Cristiano Ronaldo demonstrated that age is not a weakness when he scored twice in a 5-0 Portugal drubbing of Armenia in their first match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. His first goal gave him his third consecutive world record of 140 international goals, and his second, a thunderbolt long range volley, took over the spotlight and shocked the world.

(Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram)
(Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: September 7, 2025 13:14:59 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo still wows the world and breaks the age barrier at 40 years old. In the Portugal 5-0 drubbing of Armenia in their first World Cup 2026 qualifying match, Ronaldo scored not once, but twice, giving the team a strong start to Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals against Armenia

This was his first goal, and it placed him second only to himself in the record of the highest scorer in men international football with 140 goals. His second, however, a thunder bolt, a long range salvo, in the first minute of the second half, was the one that really brought the world to his mind, bringing back the memories of his best moments and showing the world that age is no longer a potent force against sheer quality.

Portugal vs Armenia in World Cup qualifier 2026 

Portugal is on the offensive, Joaquin Faelas began the goal scoring early, Joaquin Cancelo put in the third, and Faelas scored late to cue a flawless performance. It was also fairly emotional, as Portugal stopped to observe a minute of silence in memory of late forward Diogo Jota before kickoff, and Cancelo honored the memory by imitating the Jota trademark celebration. Ronaldo has become a phenomenon whose world stopping volley triggered a tidal wave of admiration on social media. To most fans, it came as no surprise since his supporters have always known that it is quite possible that, even at the age of nearing career sunset, he is still driven, focused, and can still make moments of brilliant performance.

World Cup qualifier 2026 matches

In addition to the highlight reels, the result itself was a statement to some effect, with Portugal giving an authoritative performance to kick off their qualifying campaign with a bang, and putting their aspirations of making it to a record sixth World Cup into perspective. Ronaldo is ambitions and unquenchable. And with his eyes on World Cup glory, which has never come to him, and with full awareness that 2026 is perhaps his last chance, he still sets and pursues standards that rewrite the meaning of longevity in sport.

Tags: cristiano ronaldoPortugal vs ArmeniaWorld Cup qualifier 2026

QUICK LINKS