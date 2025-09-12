Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Play In India? Goa Moments Away From Making History
Home > Sports > Cristiano Ronaldo All Set To Play In India? Goa Moments Away From Making History

On October 22, 2025, FC Goa will host Al Nassr in AFC champions league Two at Fatorda, with the potential debut of Cristiano Ronaldo in India being the main story. The lineup of Al Nassr features a few superstars like Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic and Kingsley Coman, and will be a huge occasion to the Goans.

(Image Credit: ANI/ Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram)
(Image Credit: ANI/ Cristiano Ronaldo via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 12, 2025 17:47:49 IST

On 22 October, 2025, FC Goa will welcome Al Nassr the powerhouse of Saudi Arabia to the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, as part of the newly overhauled AFC Champions League Two (ACL2). Among the foreign stars registered by Al Nassr to take part in the campaign is Cristiano Ronaldo, hence giving the exciting possibility of the Portuguese star making his first, and probably, his only, competitive club appearance in India.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Al Nassr team

The Al Nassr team in the tournament is a star laden team. The club has registered players such as Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman and Otavio among others alongside Ronaldo. It is no mere casual friendly or show; it is a proper continental contest in which points, glory and advancement are in the stake. In the case of Goa, to qualify to ACL2 required winning a play off against Al Seeb of Oman. Their group D including Al Nassr gives them a difficult challenge as well as a historic moment. Having to play against a team with that combination of global stars presents Goan fans with a rare opportunity to display the development and enthusiasm of Indian club football. Nevertheless, that Ronaldo will play is not guaranteed. His registration is affirming that he is fit, but the possibilities of him not playing are the fitness, strategy of the team, rotation or other managerial reasons. Nevertheless, even in case he does not make the XI, his presence increases the event by itself.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s India match benefits

It has commercial, cultural and symbolic implications in addition to the football. More media coverage, tourism, shopping, hotel reservations, all will be likely to be helped. To the fans of Goa, it might be a once in a lifetime footballing night. To Indian football in general, it could be a reminder that the country could host high profile matches not only in the domestic leagues and tourism. Although it may be a conditional buildup to make ‘Ronaldo plays unconditional’, the accumulation itself is historical.

