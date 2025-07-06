Cristiano Ronaldo Tells Al-Nassr To Try For Rodrygo: A Real Madrid Outcast

According to reports, Cristiano Ronaldo has urged Al-Nassr to rival Arsenal in a summer transfer attempt to get Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

Al Nassr officials are in communication with Rodrygo Goes’s Real Madrid agency.

With new coach Xabi Alonso telling the player he can leave after the Club World Cup, Real Madrid made the Brazil international available this summer.

Although Al Nassr has also made a move, Rodrygo is attracting interest from Arsenal, Manchester City, and PSG.

According to Sky Sports, on the suggestion of captain and Real Madrid great Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudis are contacting Rodrygo’s team. In 269 games during his six seasons with Madrid, the 24-year-old Rodrygo has scored 68 goals for the Spanish powerhouse. Real Madrid wants to sell Rodrygo for between €60 and €70 million this summer.

What Happened?

Regarding Brazil’s international wingers, the Gunners are causing a lot of conjecture. A high-profile departure from Emirates Stadium is being rumored for Gabriel Martinelli, with Al-Nassr reportedly considering a bid of €85 million (£73 million/$100 million).

Since they need to raise the money necessary to formally approach Samba star Rodrygo, the Gunners are open to doing business there.

Ronaldo’s Vision

Ronaldo, the greatest player in Portuguese history, has agreed to a record-breaking two-year contract with Al-Nassr. He hopes that Jorge Jesus, the new manager, would bring in players who can help him win the elusive big trophy in the Middle East. Following the confirmation of his contract renewal, Ronaldo took to social media to declare that it was the beginning of a “new chapter” at the Saudi Arabian club.

Since then, Al Nassr has been connected to the moves of a number of players worldwide, such as Gabriel Martinelli, a winger for Arsenal, and Luis Diaz, a star for Liverpool.

Ronaldo, however, is said to have instructed the team to drop all preparations to sign the two Premier League players and instead focus on a top Real Madrid player who might become available this summer.

Furthermore, according to a report from the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Al Nassr has already made an offer of €85 million (£73 million) for Martinelli. This suggests that Ronaldo’s demands may be disregarded, increasing Arsenal’s chances of acquiring Rodrygo this summer.

