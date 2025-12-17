CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finalised their IPL 2026 squad, featuring a mix of seasoned campaigners and exciting new talent. Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer created history at the IPL 2026 mini auction after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped them up for Rs 14.20 crore each. With these massive bids, the duo became the most expensive uncapped players in IPL History

The five-time champions also strengthened their squad by signing West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein at his base price of Rs 2 crore. In addition, CSK bolstered their lineup by adding Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, and Rahul Chahar to their roster.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have parted ways with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas star Sam Curran, both of whom have moved to Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise has also released Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, a decision that has freed up Rs 13 crore in their purse.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad List

S. No. Player Name Price 1 Akeal Hosein ₹2 crore 2 Prashant Veer ₹14.20 crore 3 Kartik Sharma ₹14.20 crore 4 Matthew Short ₹1.5 crore 5 Aman Khan ₹40 lakh 6 Sarfaraz Khan ₹75 lakh 7 Matt Henry ₹2 crore 8 Rahul Chahar ₹5.2 crore 9 Zak Foulkes ₹75 lakh

CSK Retained Players: Full List

S. No. Player 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain) 2 Ayush Mhatre 3 Dewald Brevis 4 MS Dhoni 5 Urvil Patel 6 Shivam Dube 7 Jamie Overton 8 Ramakrishna Ghosh 9 Noor Ahmad 10 Khaleel Ahmed 11 Anshul Kamboj 12 Gurjapneet Singh 13 Nathan Ellis 14 Shreyas Gopal 15 Mukesh Choudhary 16 Sanju Samson (Traded)

CSK Released Players: Full List

S. No. Player 1 Matheesha Pathirana 2 Devon Conway 3 Rachin Ravindra 4 Rahul Tripathi 5 Deepak Hooda 6 Vijay Shankar 7 Shaikh Rasheed 8 Andre Siddarth 9 Kamlesh Nagarkoti 10 Vansh Bedi 11 Ravindra Jadeja (Trade) 12 Sam Curran (Trade)