Home > Sports > CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer created history at the IPL 2026 mini auction after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped them up for Rs 14.20 crore each. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have parted ways with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas star Sam Curran, both of whom have moved to Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer created history at the IPL 2026 mini auction.
Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer created history at the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 17, 2025 13:10:25 IST

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have finalised their IPL 2026 squad, featuring a mix of seasoned campaigners and exciting new talent. Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer created history at the IPL 2026 mini auction after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) snapped them up for Rs 14.20 crore each. With these massive bids, the duo became the most expensive uncapped players in IPL History

The five-time champions also strengthened their squad by signing West Indies all-rounder Akeal Hosein at his base price of Rs 2 crore. In addition, CSK bolstered their lineup by adding Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, and Rahul Chahar to their roster.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have parted ways with veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and overseas star Sam Curran, both of whom have moved to Rajasthan Royals (RR). The franchise has also released Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana, a decision that has freed up Rs 13 crore in their purse. 

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad List

S. No. Player Name Price
1 Akeal Hosein ₹2 crore
2 Prashant Veer ₹14.20 crore
3 Kartik Sharma ₹14.20 crore
4 Matthew Short ₹1.5 crore
5 Aman Khan ₹40 lakh
6 Sarfaraz Khan ₹75 lakh
7 Matt Henry ₹2 crore
8 Rahul Chahar ₹5.2 crore
9 Zak Foulkes ₹75 lakh

CSK Retained Players: Full List

S. No. Player
1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain)
2 Ayush Mhatre
3 Dewald Brevis
4 MS Dhoni
5 Urvil Patel
6 Shivam Dube
7 Jamie Overton
8 Ramakrishna Ghosh
9 Noor Ahmad
10 Khaleel Ahmed
11 Anshul Kamboj
12 Gurjapneet Singh
13 Nathan Ellis
14 Shreyas Gopal
15 Mukesh Choudhary
16 Sanju Samson (Traded)

CSK Released Players: Full List

S. No. Player
1 Matheesha Pathirana
2 Devon Conway
3 Rachin Ravindra
4 Rahul Tripathi
5 Deepak Hooda
6 Vijay Shankar
7 Shaikh Rasheed
8 Andre Siddarth
9 Kamlesh Nagarkoti
10 Vansh Bedi
11 Ravindra Jadeja (Trade)
12 Sam Curran (Trade)
First published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:10 PM IST
CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List
CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List
CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List
CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

