CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026 Match 53: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Live Streaming and Pitch Report — Captain, Vice-Captain Tips

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium will be the venue for a thrilling Sunday afternoon showdown as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) encounter Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 53rd game of IPL 2026 today, May 10, 2026. This is a fight for survival for both teams as the playoff race is at its final stage. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK, at home, will aim to take advantage of their familiar conditions while Rishabh Pant’s LSG comes with the in-form Mitchell Marsh, the Australian who has recently scored a phenomenal 111. For fantasy players, the main challenge will be to find a perfect combination of the power hitters of Lucknow vs. the skilful spinners of Chennai, who will play on a dry Chepauk wicket.

Match Details: CSK vs LSG, Match 53

Match Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 53 Date Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai Live Streaming FanCode & Disney+ Hotstar

MA Chidambaram Stadium Pitch Report

The field for the match this afternoon will likely be a classic Chepauk spinner’s paradise. With the game kicking off at 3:30 PM, the sunlight will heat up the pitch sufficiently, resulting in the pitch becoming very dry and perfect for spin from the very first delivery. Since there won’t be any dew, the side going in first will set a score near 170-180, a total that might win the game. Spin bowlers who are able to hit the surfaces will be the main wicket-takers on this day.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Last 5 Games Result

Match Opponent Venue Result Match 48 Delhi Capitals Delhi Won by 8 wickets Match 44 Mumbai Indians Chennai Won by 8 wickets Match 37 Gujarat Titans Chennai Lost by 8 wickets Match 33 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Won by 103 runs Match 27 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad Lost by 10 runs

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Last 5 Games Result

Match Opponent Venue Result Match 50 RCB Lucknow Won by 9 runs (DLS) Match 47 Mumbai Indians Mumbai Lost by 6 wickets Match 38 KKR Lucknow Lost in Super Over Match 32 Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Lost by 40 runs Match 29 Punjab Kings Chandigarh Lost by 54 runs

CSK vs LSG Probable Playing XIs: IPL 2026 Match 53

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary.

Impact Player: Gurjapneet Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) XI: Mitchell Marsh, Arshin Kulkarni, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C/wk), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi.

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni.

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson (C), Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mitchell Marsh (VC), Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Jamie Overton

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi

CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction: Best Fantasy Picks for Match 53 IPL 2026

Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Sanju Samson (CSK) – The ease with which he flicks the ball to the boundary, coupled with his recent form (87 in the last match), is the reason why he is highly likely to be picked for this pitch.

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh (LSG) – After scoring a marvellous hundred, he can just crush the ball out of the park to render the pitch irrelevant during the power play.

Must-Have Players

Noor Ahmad (CSK): A fatal weapon on the Chepauk turf; his left-arm odd spinner is difficult to distinguish in the glare of the sun in the afternoon. Rishabh Pant (LSG): Not only a prompt leader but also a fiery wicketkeeper-batter who enjoys playing under pressure. Shivam Dube (CSK): The best off-spinner eater in the middle overs is an indispensable element for scoring at this stadium. Mohammed Shami (LSG): Even on windless pitches, his seam delivery can create movement. Because of this, he is a danger with the new ball.

Also Read: CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report