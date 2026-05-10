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Home > Sports News > CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report

CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report

Chennai Weather Update Today: CSK vs LSG IPL 2026 clash at Chepauk Stadium faces rain threat as Chennai weather forecasts predict cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and possible interruptions. Pitch conditions, humidity, toss impact, and DLS calculations could play a crucial role in the Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants encounter.

CSK vs LSG Weather Report
CSK vs LSG Weather Report

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 10:41 IST

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CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report

Chennai Weather Today: It has been gloomy in Chennai with rain around the corner. The city experienced rain yesterday, and the forecasts for today are not so great. With the city turning yellow to cheer on their Chennai Super Kings, the Chennai weather could play a huge role in the clash. As CSK gears up to host Lucknow Super Giants at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, all eyes are turned to the skies, which are painting a gloomy picture ahead of a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash. Given how crucial this clash with respect to the race to the playoffs, a potential wash-out could make the IPL 2026 points table interesting.

Chennai Weather Today 10 May: Temperature & Conditions at Chepauk Stadium

The weather in Chennai over the last few days has had rain. With the CSK vs LSG being an afternoon game, the temperature could have a huge impact. The Chennai weather forecasts show that temperatures will hover around 30-32 degrees while the conditions are cloudy. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a cloudy sky with light rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds for today. IMD predicts cloudy sky and mild rain for Chennai this afternoon. 

CKS vs LSG Weather Report: Rain Chances & Match Interruption Possibility

For today’s game, Chennai is predicted to have hot, muggy weather with temperatures between 33°C and 38°C. Due to humidity levels of between 65% and 73%, the “real feel” might be as high as 42°C even though the official temperature will be in the mid-30s. For the 3:30 PM IST start, there may be a little respite from the direct sun because the sky will be generally cloudy in the afternoon. Compared to evening games, dew is unlikely to have a significant role in this afternoon match. 

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Chepauk Stadium Pitch Report: How Conditions Will Impact the Match

The idea of open stadiums has made it possible for the weather to significantly affect cricket matches. When the Chennai Super Kings and the Lucknow Super Giants take the field tonight at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, there may be some rain interfering with the game. The Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) approach may be used if the rain spell lasts longer than a predetermined amount of time. Teams batting second have generally benefited if this occurs. 

Humidity, Dew Factor & Wind Speed: Key Weather Factors for CSK vs LSG

The players, coaches, and team management as a whole, including the analysts, monitor several weather metrics in addition to rain. Cloud cover, humidity, wind direction and speed, and dew are some of these variables. The fast bowlers may be able to create some movement or swing in the air if there is cloud cover. In the meantime, bowlers and batters are both impacted by wind direction and speed. For example, a fast bowler would struggle to bowl quickly if they were running up against the wind. In contrast, the batters in the CSK vs LSG game would prefer to play along the ground when playing against the wind direction and hit their sixes with the direction of the wind. 

CSK vs LSG Toss Impact: How Chennai Weather Can Impact Team Strategy

The weather conditions, like it does for the overall game of cricket, have a huge impact on the toss. At Chepauk Stadium tonight, the CSK vs LSG toss could be highly impacted by the Chennai weather. With the possibility of rain, teams often chose to bowl first if they won the toss, even if history or pitch conditions may suggest otherwise. In shortened games because of rain or any other reason, teams batting second have a huge advantage as their target could change depending on the overs lost. Meanwhile, even if the rain occurs in the first innings and overs are lost, the team batting first has no idea what the adjusted target could be for their opponent. 

Chepauk Stadium Weather Report for Last 5 Days With Playable Conditions

Date Weather at Chepauk Stadium Temperature Rain Chances Playable Conditions
10 May 2026 Cloudy and humid conditions with chances of evening showers 29°C–36°C Moderate Rain may interrupt play, especially during evening hours
9 May 2026 Thunderstorms during afternoon with humid evening 26°C–34°C Moderate Playable with possible short rain interruptions
8 May 2026 Hot and partly cloudy weather 29°C–35°C Very low Good playing conditions throughout the match
7 May 2026 Warm weather with cloudy spells and humidity 28°C–34°C Low Playable conditions, though dew may affect bowlers
6 May 2026 Sunny and dry weather across the day 29°C–35°C Very low Excellent conditions for cricket

Last 5 IPL Matches Played at Chepauk Stadium

Match Result Key Highlights Playable Conditions
CSK vs MI – IPL 2026 CSK won by 103 runs CSK dominated with both bat and ball in front of a packed Chepauk crowd Excellent batting conditions with some spin assistance
CSK vs GT – IPL 2026 CSK won comfortably Strong CSK batting performance while defending total successfully Hot and humid conditions, slight dew in second innings
CSK vs KKR – IPL 2026 CSK won by 32 runs Chennai posted 192/5 and restricted KKR effectively Good surface for batting early, spinners got help later
CSK vs DC – IPL 2026 CSK won by 23 runs Sanju Samson smashed a century as CSK scored above 200 Batting-friendly wicket with evening humidity
CSK vs RCB – IPL 2026 RCB won after scoring 250/3 Tim David and Rajat Patidar powered RCB to huge total Flat batting track with little help for bowlers

Also Read: CSK vs LSG Injury News: Will MS Dhoni Play Today IPL 2026 Match At Chepauk? — Check Predicted Playing XIs

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Tags: chennai super kingschennai weathercskCSK vs LSGCSK vs LSG weather updatehome-hero-pos-13IPL 2026LSGLucknow Super Giants

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CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report

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CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report
CSK vs LSG IPL Match 2026 Chennai Weather Update Today: Rain Threat, Pitch Conditions and Chepauk Stadium Report
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