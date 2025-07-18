LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey
Live TV
TRENDING |
CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey CEO Caught Cheating LeT Felix Baumgartner church Cryptocurrency Bills nick jonas french president emmanuel macron BS Nagesh a generals odyssey
Home > Sports > Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a 3-year, $42 million deal after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. The 35-year-old is rehabbing a torn Achilles and will reunite with Jrue Holiday in Portland, where he hopes to finish his career close to family.

Damian Lillard (Image Credit - X)
Damian Lillard (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 05:16:21 IST

American basketball player Damian Lillard is heading home. The seven-time All-Star point guard is rejoining the Portland Trail Blazers, the team he spent the first 11 seasons of his National Basketball Association (NBA) career with, after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. According to reports, Lillard is finalizing a three-year, USD 42 million deal to return to Portland.

The 35-year-old was an unrestricted free agent for the first time after Milwaukee waived him and stretched his contract to create cap space.


Injuries, Family, and a Fresh Start

Lillard’s time in Milwaukee was marked by inconsistency and injury. He missed key stretches of the 2023–24 season and ultimately tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff loss to the Pacers.

The Bucks chose to waive and stretch the USD 113 million remaining on his contract over five seasons, a financial move that allowed them to sign center Myles Turner. Damian Lillard has been rehabbing his injury in Portland to be close to his children. He cited family separation as one of the biggest challenges during his brief time in Milwaukee, emphasizing his desire for stability and comfort in the next chapter of his career.

Although he’s expected to miss most of the 2024–25 season, Damian Lillard will earn a combined $70 million in 2025–26 from both the Bucks and the Trail Blazers.

Reunited With Jrue Holiday

In a unique twist, Damian Lillard will now play alongside Jrue Holiday, the key piece Milwaukee traded to land him last year. Holiday arrived in Portland via Boston earlier this summer, setting up an unexpected backcourt reunion.

The Blazers are betting that Lillard’s return can reignite fan enthusiasm and provide leadership for their young roster, while offering Lillard a familiar and supportive environment as he recovers and looks to finish his storied career on his own terms.

Also Read: Maple Leafs Reunite with Dakota Joshua in Strategic Trade with Vancouver Canucks

Tags: Damian LillardnbaPortland Trail Blazers

More News

Pittsburgh Steelers Make T.J. Watt NFL’s Highest-Paid Defender in Record Deal
Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers
US President Donald Trump Is Facing Medical Problems, Says White House
Who Is The Tech CEO Caught Cheating His Wife At Coldplay Concert? Watch
Maple Leafs Reunite with Dakota Joshua in Strategic Trade with Vancouver Canucks
Did Coldplay Just EXPOSE A Tech CEO Cheating On His Wife? Caught On Camera
England Stun Sweden in Euro 2025 Shootout Thriller to Reach Semis
US Adds TRF To The List Of Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation And Global Terrorist
Stratosphere Skydiving Legend Felix Baumgartner Dies in Paragliding Accident
Israeli Attack On Gaza Church Kills Three And Leaves Several Injured
Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers
Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?