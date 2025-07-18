Damian Lillard Comes Full Circle With Return to Portland Trail Blazers

American basketball player Damian Lillard is heading home. The seven-time All-Star point guard is rejoining the Portland Trail Blazers, the team he spent the first 11 seasons of his National Basketball Association (NBA) career with, after being waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. According to reports, Lillard is finalizing a three-year, USD 42 million deal to return to Portland.

The 35-year-old was an unrestricted free agent for the first time after Milwaukee waived him and stretched his contract to create cap space.

BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old. pic.twitter.com/mm1uUtMgO6 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 17, 2025





Injuries, Family, and a Fresh Start

Lillard’s time in Milwaukee was marked by inconsistency and injury. He missed key stretches of the 2023–24 season and ultimately tore his Achilles in Game 5 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff loss to the Pacers.

The Bucks chose to waive and stretch the USD 113 million remaining on his contract over five seasons, a financial move that allowed them to sign center Myles Turner. Damian Lillard has been rehabbing his injury in Portland to be close to his children. He cited family separation as one of the biggest challenges during his brief time in Milwaukee, emphasizing his desire for stability and comfort in the next chapter of his career.

Although he’s expected to miss most of the 2024–25 season, Damian Lillard will earn a combined $70 million in 2025–26 from both the Bucks and the Trail Blazers.

Reunited With Jrue Holiday

In a unique twist, Damian Lillard will now play alongside Jrue Holiday, the key piece Milwaukee traded to land him last year. Holiday arrived in Portland via Boston earlier this summer, setting up an unexpected backcourt reunion.

The Blazers are betting that Lillard’s return can reignite fan enthusiasm and provide leadership for their young roster, while offering Lillard a familiar and supportive environment as he recovers and looks to finish his storied career on his own terms.

