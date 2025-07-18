Maple Leafs Reunite with Dakota Joshua in Strategic Trade with Vancouver Canucks

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added another key piece to their revamped bottom six, acquiring American ice-hockey forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2028 fourth-round pick. The six feet, three inches winger brings size, physicality, and a career-best offensive season into a Leafs lineup that’s getting a clear identity shake-up.

Dakota Joshua, 28, born in Michigan had a breakout year in 2023–24, notching 18 goals and 32 points in 63 games. His campaign was all the more remarkable after returning mid-season from surgery to remove a cancerous tumour, a personal battle that earned admiration across the league.

“He went through a lot before the season even started,” said Canucks GM Patrik Allvin, “and we were impressed with how he handled everything.”

TRADE: We’ve acquired forward Dakota Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a fourth round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft pic.twitter.com/HutDzsKmuh — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 17, 2025

Toronto Adds Grit and Familiarity

The move reunites Joshua with Leafs head coach Craig Berube, under whom he played during parts of two seasons in St. Louis. Toronto originally drafted him 128th overall in 2014, adding a layer of familiarity that could help ease his transition.

Joshua’s arrival follows a series of bold moves by Leafs GM Brad Treliving. Toronto brought in Nicolas Roy from Vegas in the Mitch Marner deal and shipped out Ryan Reaves to San Jose, signaling a clear plan to toughen up the team’s depth and physicality.

With Nick Robertson still unsigned and a salary arbitration hearing looming, the Leafs will soon have 15 NHL forwards under contract. That raises the possibility of another trade to balance the roster and stay under the salary cap.

Vancouver Frees Up Space, Eyes Center Options

For Vancouver, the decision to part ways with Dakota Joshua was primarily driven by salary cap strategy. His USD 3.25 million Average Annual Value (AAV), with three years remaining, was seen as expendable to clear room for other potential moves.

The trade gives the Canucks roughly USD 4 million in cap space, which they aim to use to upgrade their depth at center. While they’ve held discussions with UFA Jack Roslovic, no deal has materialized. The Canucks are keeping their flexibility intact for late-summer opportunities or early-season moves.

Joshua wasn’t a player they wanted to lose, but with eyes on long-term improvement down the middle, Vancouver is betting on future upgrades, and now has the space to act when the right option appears.

