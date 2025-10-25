LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Cambridge Police Maharashtra Doctor Suicide abdul Qadeer Khan indian embassy Saudi Arabia India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi afghanistan attack on pakistan afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 02:11:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SWISS INDOORS BASEL QUARTER-FINALS WITH ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA GETTING A WIN AFTER CASPER RUUD RETIRES FROM THE MATCH AFTER THE FIRST SET RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (ATP MEDIA / IMG – See restrictions before use) CASPER RUUD (NORWAY) V ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (SPAIN / WHITE SHIRT) 1. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WALKING OUT 2. RUUD WALKING OUT FIRST SET 3. RUUD ON SERVE, RUUD WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 4. RUUD ON BENCH WITH TRAINER DURING INJURY TIME OUT 5. RUUD ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA TAKES POINT WITH A DROP SHOT 6. RUUD ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 7. SET POINT – RUUD ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA FINDS THE LINE WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO WIN THE SET 7-6(1) 8. RUUD RETIRING FROM THE MATCH AND SHAKING HANDS WITH DAVIDOVICH FOKINA / DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WINNING 9. VARIOUS OF RUUD LEAVING AND WAVING TO CROWD / DAVIDOVICH FOKINA CLAPPING STORY: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina booked his spot in the Swiss Indoors Basel on Friday (October 24) after Casper Ruud became the third player of the day to retire from a quarter-final with an injury.      Though Davidovich Fokina created seven break point opportunities, Ruud managed to hold his serve and the first set went to a tiebreak.      Things fell apart for the Norwegian there with Davidovich Fokina winning it 7-1 to wrap up the first set 7-6(1) in just under an hour.     Ruud retired immediately after the set, sending the Spaniard to the semi-finals where he will face Ugo Humbert of France.      Earlier on Friday, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from his match against Spain’s Jaume Munnar and another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, retired from his match against Brazilian Joao Fonseca.      Munar and Fonseca will square off in the other semi on Saturday (October 25). (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:11 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Tennis legend Serena Williams and economist Mario Draghi receive royal award in Spain

Humbert into Basel Open semi-finals, two other matches end in retirements

British men clean up on floor, Melnikova wins vault gold at gymnastics championships

Arsenal's solid defence and set-piece supremacy fuel Arteta's title dreams

Arsenal's solid defence and set-piece supremacy fuel Arteta's title dreams

LATEST NEWS

US launches investigation into China's compliance with 2020 trade deal

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Oreo-maker Mondelez to use new generative AI tool to slash marketing costs

UPDATE 2-Lithuania shuts airports and Belarus border crossings after balloon sightings

Oil slips on skepticism about US commitment to Russian oil sanctions

Caught On CCTV: Ex Bigg Boss Contestant, Kannada Actor Divya Suresh’s Car Hits Bike In Bengaluru

BRIEF-Newmont Said To Eye Deal For Barrick’S Prized Nevada Assets- Bloomberg News

US pushes regulators on connecting data centers to grid

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

US dollar set for modest weekly gain after soft inflation data

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel
Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel
Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel
Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

QUICK LINKS