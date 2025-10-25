Davidovich Fokina advances to semis as Ruud bows out in retirement-plagued Basel

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE SWISS INDOORS BASEL QUARTER-FINALS WITH ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA GETTING A WIN AFTER CASPER RUUD RETIRES FROM THE MATCH AFTER THE FIRST SET RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: BASEL, SWITZERLAND (OCTOBER 24, 2025) (ATP MEDIA / IMG – See restrictions before use) CASPER RUUD (NORWAY) V ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (SPAIN / WHITE SHIRT) 1. DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WALKING OUT 2. RUUD WALKING OUT FIRST SET 3. RUUD ON SERVE, RUUD WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 4. RUUD ON BENCH WITH TRAINER DURING INJURY TIME OUT 5. RUUD ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA TAKES POINT WITH A DROP SHOT 6. RUUD ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 7. SET POINT – RUUD ON SERVE, DAVIDOVICH FOKINA FINDS THE LINE WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO WIN THE SET 7-6(1) 8. RUUD RETIRING FROM THE MATCH AND SHAKING HANDS WITH DAVIDOVICH FOKINA / DAVIDOVICH FOKINA WINNING 9. VARIOUS OF RUUD LEAVING AND WAVING TO CROWD / DAVIDOVICH FOKINA CLAPPING STORY: Alejandro Davidovich Fokina booked his spot in the Swiss Indoors Basel on Friday (October 24) after Casper Ruud became the third player of the day to retire from a quarter-final with an injury. Though Davidovich Fokina created seven break point opportunities, Ruud managed to hold his serve and the first set went to a tiebreak. Things fell apart for the Norwegian there with Davidovich Fokina winning it 7-1 to wrap up the first set 7-6(1) in just under an hour. Ruud retired immediately after the set, sending the Spaniard to the semi-finals where he will face Ugo Humbert of France. Earlier on Friday, Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from his match against Spain’s Jaume Munnar and another Canadian, Denis Shapovalov, retired from his match against Brazilian Joao Fonseca. Munar and Fonseca will square off in the other semi on Saturday (October 25). (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

