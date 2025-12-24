Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast On TV, Mobile Apps Online

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is back in action as he is a part of the Delhi team for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kohli who has bid adieu to T20Is and Tests features in the Delhi team purely as a batter as the team is led by wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant. Apart from these two, Ishant Sharma is also playing for Delhi in India’s premier One-day domestic tournament.

When will the Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches take place?

The Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will take place on Wednesday, December 24.

Where will the Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches be played?

The Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will be played in Bengaluru.

What time will the Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches start?

The Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches live telecast?

The Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be aired live on TV, even though JioStar is the official broadcaster of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 campaign.

Where to follow the live streaming of Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches?

The Delhi vs Andhra, Vijay Hazare Trophy matches will not be streaming live on JioStar despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner.

