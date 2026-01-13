LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA: Despite Luka Dončić And LeBron James Heroics, Los Angeles Lakers Collapse Defensively And Fall To Sacramento Kings

NBA: Despite Luka Dončić And LeBron James Heroics, Los Angeles Lakers Collapse Defensively And Fall To Sacramento Kings

The Lakers struggled defensively and fell 124–112 to the Kings, despite Luka Dončić’s 42 points. Sacramento’s three-point shooting and timely responses proved too strong.

LeBron James (Image Credit - X)
LeBron James (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: January 13, 2026 13:54:32 IST

NBA: Despite Luka Dončić And LeBron James Heroics, Los Angeles Lakers Collapse Defensively And Fall To Sacramento Kings

The Lakers put in a poor performance, allowing the Kings to earn just their 10th win of the season with a 124–112 victory on Monday.

Los Angeles led for most of the first quarter

Los Angeles led for most of the first quarter, but Sacramento, which came into the game tied with the Pelicans for the fewest wins in the Western Conference, took the lead late in the quarter and stayed ahead for the rest of the game. The Kings’ lead grew to as much as 20 points, despite a few weak comeback attempts by the Lakers.
Sacramento made 17 three-pointers, well above their season average of 10 per game, showing how badly the Lakers struggled on defence.
The game started with LeBron James scoring six straight points. Luka Dončić then added a layup, forcing the Kings to call an early timeout as they fell behind 8–2.
After the timeout, Russell Westbrook hit a mid-range jumper. Luka then found his rhythm, scoring six more points to keep the Lakers in control early. However, the Lakers’ offence slowed down, allowing the Kings to go on an 11–3 run and cut the lead to one point. Dalton Knecht briefly stopped the run with a three-pointer.

Luka carried the Lakers in the quarter, scoring 15 points and keeping them in the game despite the team’s overall struggles.

Monk finally missed a three-pointer, and Luka made one at the other end. At halftime, the Lakers were only seven points behind.
Sacramento scored the first four points of the third quarter and then added eight more to take a 16-point lead. DeAndre Ayton was the only Laker to score during this stretch, with three points.
After a Lakers timeout, Luka hit a midrange jumper. However, Los Angeles could not stop DeMar DeRozan, who scored 19 points and controlled the game from the midrange. The Lakers’ defence struggled badly.
The Kings’ lead grew to 20 before the Lakers showed some fight and cut it down to 15. LeBron James and Luka were the only Lakers starters in double figures, while Ayton followed with nine points.
The Lakers then went on an 11-2 run, led by Luka, who reached 40 points. He put on a great performance and kept Los Angeles in the game.

Sacramento responded with a quick four points. By the end of the third quarter, the Lakers were down by 1

The fourth quarter started with a jumper by Zach LaVine. Gabe Vincent then hit two important three-pointers for Los Angeles. Jaxson Hayes added four points, cutting the lead to seven.
Every time the Lakers made a run, the Kings answered back. With 6:18 left, Sacramento pushed the lead back to double digits. Ayton scored four points and Luka Dončić hit a midrange jumper to bring the deficit back to single digits.
However, Sacramento stayed in control and scored eight straight points in the final minutes to seal the win.

Key Player Stats

Luka Dončić scored 42 points, with 26 coming in the first half. He also had seven rebounds, eight assists, and four steals. LeBron James finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and three assists. DeAndre Ayton recorded a double-double with 13 points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks.
Jaxson Hayes scored 12 points off the bench. Gabe Vincent added nine points. Marcus Smart contributed two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Conclusion

The Lakers showed brief flashes of fight but were undone by poor defence and inconsistent offence. Sacramento stayed composed throughout, punished defensive lapses, and deservedly closed out the game.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 1:51 PM IST
NBA: Despite Luka Dončić And LeBron James Heroics, Los Angeles Lakers Collapse Defensively And Fall To Sacramento Kings

QUICK LINKS