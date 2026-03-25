Dhurandhar 2 Fever Grips Over Australian Cricketer, Says ‘Worth The Four Hours…’

The impact of the much-talked-about Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) has sent fans into a frenzy. The fact that it has been able to capture the attention of movie-goers across teens, adults, and senior citizens, despite being a nearly four-hour movie, speaks volumes about its incredible story as it unfolds on the big screen.

In a latest addition to its fan club, Australian cricketer Amanda Wellington, who has a fairly good following among Indians, reacted to the movie on her official ‘X’ handle.

Sanjana Ganesan Teases Jasprit Bumrah

Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah got teased with the popular meme from the movie (Tujhe ghar ki yaad nahi jassi) by his wife, Sanjana Ganesan. A sports presenter by profession, Sanjana is often active on social media as she regularly puts out posts and stories on Instagram.

The viral “Ghar ki yaad nhi aayi” dialogue took place during a scene in ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ when Ranveer’s best friend, Pinda, recognises him as an Indian agent who was living in Pakistan. It is currently one of the most discussed scenes of Dhurandhar 2, as it involves the emotional maturity of the characters and the confrontation between two old friends who parted ways due to tragic situations.

Check out the post here:

Sanjana Ganesan, wife of Bumrah, has won the Dhurandhar meme game. pic.twitter.com/6wCxLZiWgB — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) March 24, 2026







The Dhurandhar 2 Storm

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has already emerged as a major commercial success, crossing Rs 700 crore worldwide since its release. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal.’Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Aditya Dhar, released in theatres on March 19. The film is a sequel to ‘Dhurandhar’ (2025), which was the highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.

The second instalment of the Dhurandhar franchise has already collected over Rs 700 crore at the box office, thrashing several records. The film is currently running in theatres.

with inputs from agency