Home > Sports > Diamond League 2025 Final Live Coverage, Catch Neeraj Chopra In Action!

In an attempt to recapture the trophy he initially won in 2022, Neeraj Chopra will also be competing in the Diamond League Final of 2025 in Zurich. Having already won in Paris and Ostrava and achieved a national mark of 90.23 meters in Doha, he is coming into the competition at the top of his game.

Through his achievement, Neeraj Chopra continues to inspire prospective athletes and elevate Indian standards in international athletics. (Image Credit: Neeraj Chopra via X)
Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 27, 2025 18:19:29 IST

India javelin sensation Neeraj Chopra will play in the 2025 Diamond League Final of the event in Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich on August 28. Pitting him against the world elite, the event at 11:15 PM IST is the biggest chance Chopra has of winning the Diamond League, a title, he first won in 2022.

Neeraj Chopra And His Way To Diamond League Final 2025

Chopra has had a fine build up to the final, capping it off with a historic 90.23m in Doha Diamond League at the end of May when he set a new national mark. He has also won in Paris and Ostrava, another evidence of consistency and dominance in the sport. These performances have not only boosted his morale, but has also made him one of the favorites of the Diamond League title.

In Zurich, the likes of Germany Josip Glavas who is the second best in the season standings with a 90.87m throw, as well as Grenada Anderson Peters, the defending champion are the favorites. Such high caliber contenders will mean every throw is going to count and Chopra must give it his best in order to make it to the podium position.

Live Coverage Of Diamond League Final 2025

Indian fans are able to tune in to watch Chopra live on the Diamond League official YouTube and Facebook pages, because the event is not being shown on Indian television.

Other than the competition itself, the presence of Chopra in the Diamond League Final will form a symbolic milestone in Indian athletics as well. His success is an example to young sportsmen in this country encouraging them to reach far and high. Every pitch is an ode to toil, guard and indebtedness. By representing India do regularly on the international arena, Chopra does not only promote his personal career, but also the enhancement of the international weight of India in the sphere of sports. The fans are looking forward to witness another historic performance that could fur further cement his legacy as one of the greatest sporting icons in India as he goes out to add another trophy of the Diamond League to his collection.

Also Read: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Rs 97 Crore IPL Story: From Rookie To Franchise Giant

Tags: Diamond League 2025Diamond League 2025 FinalLive Coverage Diamond Leagueneeraj chopraNeeraj Chopra Live

