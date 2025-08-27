LIVE TV
Ravichandran Ashwin's Rs 97 Crore IPL Story: From Rookie To Franchise Giant

Ravichandran Ashwin’s Rs 97 Crore IPL Story: From Rookie To Franchise Giant

Ravichandran Ashwin has retired from the IPL after a 16-season journey across five franchises, ending where he began with CSK. From a Rs 12 lakh debut in 2008 to Rs 9.75 crore deal in 2025, he earned Rs 97.24 crore overall. Ashwin leaves behind a legacy of excellence, consistency, and smart cricketing moves.

Ravichandran Ashwin earned Rs 97.24 crore overall (Image Credit - Instagram/rashwin99)
Ravichandran Ashwin earned Rs 97.24 crore overall (Image Credit - Instagram/rashwin99)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last updated: August 27, 2025 12:39:00 IST

As Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) bids farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL), his storied career leaves behind not just a legacy of excellence, but also an impressive financial footprint. The seasoned spinner, who started with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008, capped off his journey with a grand Rs 9.75 crore signing in 2025, returning to CSK for one final season before retirement.

His decision to retire from IPL comes after stepping away from international cricket in late 2024. While many fans hoped for one more year, especially with rumors linking him to Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin chose to go out on his own terms, finishing where it all began.

Early Days with CSK: Building the Foundation

Ashwin’s IPL career kicked off with CSK, earning a modest Rs 12 lakh in his debut season. From 2008 to 2015, he steadily evolved into a dependable match-winner. CSK rewarded his performance, boosting his salary to Rs 3.91 crore and later to Rs 7.5 crore by 2014. His economical spells and consistent wicket-taking helped the franchise secure multiple playoff runs and titles.

Franchise Journeyman: From Pune to Rajasthan

Following CSK’s temporary suspension, Ashwin joined Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, maintaining his Rs 7.5 crore valuation. In the following years, he represented Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals each franchise valuing his experience and strategic edge. With Rajasthan Royals (2022–2024), he also proved handy with the bat, often stepping up as a pinch-hitter.

Final Lap with CSK: A Fitting Farewell

The 2025 season marked Ashwin’s homecoming. Reunited with Ravindra Jadeja and captained once more by MS Dhoni, the Rs 9.75 crore deal brought emotional closure to his IPL chapter. Ashwin had long expressed his wish to retire in CSK colors and he did just that.

A Career of Impact And Earnings

Over 16 seasons, Ashwin played 212 matches, picked 180 wickets at a stellar economy of 7.12, and earned a staggering Rs 97.24 crore. His journey mirrors not just cricketing greatness but also the value of consistency, adaptability, and leadership in the IPL ecosystem.

Ashwin may be done with the IPL, but his impact on the field and on franchise balance sheets will be remembered for years.

Year              Team                    Salary (Rupees)
2008    Chennai Super Kings       12,00,000
2009    Chennai Super Kings       12,00,000
2010    Chennai Super Kings       12,00,000
2011    Chennai Super Kings       3,91,00,000
2012    Chennai Super Kings       3,91,00,000
2013    Chennai Super Kings       3,91,00,000
2014    Chennai Super Kings       7,50,00,000
2015    Chennai Super Kings       7,50,00,000
2016    Rising Pune Supergiant   7,50,00,000
2017    Rising Pune Supergiant   7,50,00,000
2018    Punjab Kings                   7,60,00,000
2019    Punjab Kings                   7,60,00,000
2020    Delhi Capitals                  7,60,00,000
2021    Delhi Capitals                  7,60,00,000
2022    Rajasthan Royals             5,00,00,000
2023    Rajasthan Royals             5,00,00,000
2024    Rajasthan Royals             5,00,00,000
2025    Chennai Super Kings       9,75,00,000
Total                                       Rs  97,24,00,000

