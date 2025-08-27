Ravichandran Ashwin’s Rs 97 Crore IPL Story: From Rookie To Franchise Giant

As Ravichandran Ashwin (R Ashwin) bids farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL), his storied career leaves behind not just a legacy of excellence, but also an impressive financial footprint. The seasoned spinner, who started with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008, capped off his journey with a grand Rs 9.75 crore signing in 2025, returning to CSK for one final season before retirement.

His decision to retire from IPL comes after stepping away from international cricket in late 2024. While many fans hoped for one more year, especially with rumors linking him to Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin chose to go out on his own terms, finishing where it all began.

Early Days with CSK: Building the Foundation

Ashwin’s IPL career kicked off with CSK, earning a modest Rs 12 lakh in his debut season. From 2008 to 2015, he steadily evolved into a dependable match-winner. CSK rewarded his performance, boosting his salary to Rs 3.91 crore and later to Rs 7.5 crore by 2014. His economical spells and consistent wicket-taking helped the franchise secure multiple playoff runs and titles.

Franchise Journeyman: From Pune to Rajasthan

Following CSK’s temporary suspension, Ashwin joined Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, maintaining his Rs 7.5 crore valuation. In the following years, he represented Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals each franchise valuing his experience and strategic edge. With Rajasthan Royals (2022–2024), he also proved handy with the bat, often stepping up as a pinch-hitter.

Final Lap with CSK: A Fitting Farewell

The 2025 season marked Ashwin’s homecoming. Reunited with Ravindra Jadeja and captained once more by MS Dhoni, the Rs 9.75 crore deal brought emotional closure to his IPL chapter. Ashwin had long expressed his wish to retire in CSK colors and he did just that.

A Career of Impact And Earnings

Over 16 seasons, Ashwin played 212 matches, picked 180 wickets at a stellar economy of 7.12, and earned a staggering Rs 97.24 crore. His journey mirrors not just cricketing greatness but also the value of consistency, adaptability, and leadership in the IPL ecosystem.

Ashwin may be done with the IPL, but his impact on the field and on franchise balance sheets will be remembered for years.

Year Team Salary (Rupees)

2008 Chennai Super Kings 12,00,000

2009 Chennai Super Kings 12,00,000

2010 Chennai Super Kings 12,00,000

2011 Chennai Super Kings 3,91,00,000

2012 Chennai Super Kings 3,91,00,000

2013 Chennai Super Kings 3,91,00,000

2014 Chennai Super Kings 7,50,00,000

2015 Chennai Super Kings 7,50,00,000

2016 Rising Pune Supergiant 7,50,00,000

2017 Rising Pune Supergiant 7,50,00,000

2018 Punjab Kings 7,60,00,000

2019 Punjab Kings 7,60,00,000

2020 Delhi Capitals 7,60,00,000

2021 Delhi Capitals 7,60,00,000

2022 Rajasthan Royals 5,00,00,000

2023 Rajasthan Royals 5,00,00,000

2024 Rajasthan Royals 5,00,00,000

2025 Chennai Super Kings 9,75,00,000

Total Rs 97,24,00,000

